Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin said he's frustrated and disappointed with the talks on a contract extension, saying they're entering crunch time to get a new deal done.

McLaurin, talking to reporters after shooting a commercial Tuesday, said "without any progression discussions it's kind of hard to see how I step on the field."

"I've been pretty frustrated, not going to lie," McLaurin told reporters. "Everything that has transpired has been pretty disappointing. I want to continue my career here, I've created my life here, so I want to be here. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing."

However, McLaurin, who has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for five consecutive seasons, also said, "I want to be here. I want to make that abundantly clear."

McLaurin skipped the team's mandatory minicamp last month. In 2022, he signed a three-year extension worth $68,364,000. This year, he has a base salary of $15.5 million with a cap hit of $25.5 million.

McLaurin said he and the Commanders have not any discussions in the past month. He said he hasn't decided whether he will report to training camp without his contract situation resolved.

His comments come a day after fellow Ohio State alumnus Garrett Wilson agreed to a four-year, $130 million extension with the New York Jets. The $32.5 million average annual value ranks fifth among NFL wide receivers. McLaurin had a $23.25 million average in his last deal, which now ranks 16th.

McLaurin said he can't speculate on how Wilson's deal affects his own situation, but said the top receivers are getting paid in today's NFL and he has demonstrated he is a No. 1 receiver.

Wilson will turn 25 next week. McLaurin, in contrast, will be 30 in September.

McLaurin is coming off his most productive season, after playing with the best quarterback of his six-year career in Jayden Daniels. Daniels, who is the 11th starting quarterback McLaurin has played with in his career, will become Washington's first quarterback to open consecutive seasons as the starter since Kirk Cousins from 2015-17.

Last season, McLaurin recorded a career-best 13 touchdown receptions -- one fewer than his combined total over the previous three years -- along with 82 catches for 1,096 yards.

He told reporters Tuesday that if the Commanders "don't feel I'm part of their future, that's fine, just tell me that. I'm an adult and can handle hard truths."