Art Monk retired as the NFL's leading receiver with 940 catches, but the number he made famous in Washington was 81. Now, nobody else who plays for the franchise will wear that jersey number.

The Commanders announced Tuesday that they are retiring the number Monk wore from the time he arrived as a first-round pick in 1980 until he left the franchise after the 1993 season. Monk played two more seasons, one each with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

He becomes the sixth player in franchise history to have his number retired, joining Sammy Baugh, Bobby Mitchell, Darrell Green, Sonny Jurgensen and Sean Taylor.

Washington will honor Monk during a Nov. 2 game vs. the Seattle Seahawks -- also the first game the team will wear throwback alternate burgundy and gold jerseys that harken to the era in which Monk played.

Monk retired after the 1995 season as the all-time leading receiver, but he's now 24th on the list. He also set a then single-season record with 106 receptions in 1984. He was part of three Super Bowl champions during his Washington tenure. He was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

A contingent of Washington personnel, including majority owner Josh Harris, went to Monk's home Tuesday morning to inform him of the news, along with former teammates Doug Williams and Ricky Sanders, and Washington president Mark Clouse. Former teammate and fellow receiver Gary Clark told Monk what the organization was doing.

"This is a moment that's been a long time coming," Clark told Monk. "You showed us what greatness looked like every single day with your work ethic and your humility and how you carried this franchise with dignity."

Harris let him know how excited he was and reminded Monk, "You were my first call when I bought the franchise."

Monk, known for his brevity during his playing career, told the guests in his house that "I'm just so honored, I'm so thankful.... I played the game because I loved the game and I loved to play."