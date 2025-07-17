Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has retired from the NFL, the team announced Thursday.

Williams' agent, Tory Dandy, informed the Chargers' front office of the wide receiver's decision this week. The retirement came as a shock to the organization, a source told ESPN.

Williams, 30, had been working off to the side during the Chargers' offseason activities as he worked through an undisclosed injury. The Chargers had placed him on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp, with general manager Joe Hortiz saying Wednesday that he expected Williams back at camp quickly.

Williams spent seven years with the Chargers before he was released ahead of the 2024 season. He spent last season with the Jets and Steelers, joining Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, then rejoined the Chargers on a one-year contract in March.

He ranks 10th on the Chargers' franchise receiving yards list with 4,806 yards. He is also 13th in receptions (309) and touchdowns (31).

Williams was a favorite target of quarterback Justin Herbert. In the four seasons they played together, Williams had 187 receptions for 2,797 yards in 44 games.

"When everything mattered the most, he was going to show up and that's what I'll remember most about him," Herbert said Thursday. "It was an honor to play alongside him, to throw him the ball and definitely heartbreaking, tough news to hear about. But we got his back no matter what."

Without Williams, the Chargers will turn to wide receivers Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Harris is holding out of training camp as one of several unsigned second-round rookies across the NFL.

"You can't really replace a guy like that," Herbert said of Williams. "But thankfully we've got a receiver room that continues to push each other."