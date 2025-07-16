Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, who sustained an eye injury in a fireworks mishap July 4, will likely begin training camp on the non-football injury/illness list, general manager Joe Hortiz said Wednesday.

If Harris ends up on the NFI list, Hortiz said he doesn't expect the stay to be long.

"Nothing is set in stone," Hortiz said.

If Harris is placed on the NFI list, he can return to practice when cleared by the team. If he remains on the list after roster cutdown, he will have to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Multiple people were injured and a friend of Harris lost fingers during the Fourth of July incident. Harris' agent, Doug Hendrickson, said that his client's injury is "superficial" and that the running back is expected to be ready for the upcoming season.

Hortiz has talked to Harris, but he and the Chargers' medical staff have yet to see the extent of his injury.

As veterans reported to training camp Wednesday, Harris was still in the Bay Area seeing doctors at Stanford, with whom he has been working for the past two weeks. Hortiz said Chargers director of player health and performance Marco Zucconi is in regular contact with Harris' doctors in the Bay Area after each appointment and that "everything that's been relayed to us has been positive."

Hortiz said Harris will report to camp Wednesday evening and the Chargers will then determine his status. The Chargers begin training camp practice Thursday.

"Surface-level injury," Hortiz said. "Obviously around the eye, so I'm sure there's bruising and all that. We haven't seen him, so we'll get more clarity when he gets in here and our doctors see him."

Hortiz grouped Harris with wide receiver Mike Williams, who is on the physically unable to perform list, saying he expects both players to be back relatively quickly. Williams, whom the Chargers signed in the offseason to be a deep threat in the passing offense, sustained an injury in the spring that Hortiz didn't disclose, though he said the Chargers aren't worried about it.

The situation is similar with safety Elijah Molden, who is on the PUP list as he recovers from offseason surgery and is expected to be back at practice relatively early in camp.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Tre Harris wasn't at the facility early Wednesday afternoon as he remains one of 30 second-round unsigned rookies.

After the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns gave unprecedented fully guaranteed contracts to the first and second picks of the second round -- wide receiver Jayden Higgins and linebacker Carson Schwesinger -- agents for other second-rounders started pushing for more fully guaranteed money for their clients.

"I wish I could put a crystal ball on it. I hope it's done soon," Hortiz said. "I hope he gets out here and practices. Practice is vital for everyone, not just him."

Hortiz had no update on a contract extension for Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater, who is in the final year of his rookie deal and was noncommittal a month ago about playing in the regular season without an extension. Hortiz said he is having "positive conversations" with Slater's agent.

