LOS ANGELES -- Chargers running back Najee Harris sustained an eye injury after a fireworks mishap at a July Fourth event, his agent Doug Hendrickson told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday. Hendrickson said the injury was "superficial" and that Harris is expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season.

Hendrickson said the "mishap resulted to injuries to several attendees." One person was hospitalized after he lost fingers in the accident in Antioch, California, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing police.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in March to play a key role in rebuilding the Chargers' rushing offense. If Harris were to miss any time, the Chargers would have to lean heavily on first-round rookie Omarion Hampton.

It's been eight years since the Chargers had a 1,000-yard rusher, when Melvin Gordon ran for 1,105 yards in 2017.

Najee Harris is set to play his first season for the Chargers after spending his first four seasons with the Steelers. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since then, the Chargers have searched but failed to build an effective rushing offense. Even last season, when coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff boasted about the running game they would create in L.A., the team finished below the league average in rushing yards per game (110.7).

Harris rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His physical style of running is one that Harbaugh covets, and it could be the difference in the Chargers' rushing offense next season.

The Chargers declined to comment.