FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who reported to training camp Saturday with other rehabilitating players, is cleared to practice for the first day of training camp Wednesday, according to a source.

Diggs tore his right ACL in Week 8 of last season with the Houston Texans.

In March, the Patriots signed Diggs to a free-agent contract that included $26 million in bonuses and guaranteed money, projecting that his recovery would go smoothly and he could emerge as a potential No. 1 option for second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

The first indication that Diggs was cleared for practice came Saturday, when New England placed four players on the physically unable to perform list -- and Diggs wasn't one of them.

Diggs, 31, practiced on a limited basis in the spring and said in June that he wasn't yet 100 percent but close to it.

Diggs joins veteran free agent signing Mack Hollins, third-year slot DeMario Douglas and 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams atop the receiver depth chart, with a handful of others competing for roster spots -- a group including Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, and 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, among others.