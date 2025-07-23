Kevin Clark and Domonique Foxworth weigh in on whether this is a make-or-break season for Kyler Murray. (1:37)

Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals first-round pick Walter Nolen III will miss the start of training camp with a calf injury that he suffered while training in the offseason, coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday.

Gannon didn't put a timeline on Nolen's return, just saying that the 16th overall pick will "miss some time." However, Gannon didn't rule out that Nolen could miss time into the regular season.

"I don't know that," Gannon said. "I really don't. We'll see how it goes. Each one's a little bit different. Each injury's a little bit different. Each guy's a little bit different."

Gannon said Nolen's injury is "a little bit different" than the calf injury 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson suffered last August that kept him out for the first 11 games of the season.

Gannon said Nolen is in the process of recovering and rehabilitating.

"He's working hard to get back," Gannon added.

Gannon also said that defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and outside linebacker BJ Ojulari will miss the start of camp as they continue to recover from injuries they suffered last year. Nichols was limited to six games last season because of a neck injury and Ojulari missed all of 2024 with a torn ACL he suffered early in training camp last year.

Before Ojulari got injured last year, he was expected to compete for a starting edge job. With Arizona overhauling its defensive front this offseason, including edge rushers with the offseason signing of Josh Sweat and drafting of Jordan Burch, Ojulari will have stiffer competition for a starting job when he returns to the field.

"Obviously, reps are learning experiences, so he missed a year of reps, of game reps and I really liked where he was trending," Gannon said. "But, when he gets back, he'll pick up where he left off and then every day will be a learning experience for him."