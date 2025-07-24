Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was back on the field Thursday for the team's first day of training camp. He missed all of OTAs and minicamp due to an undisclosed injury.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Pitts was cleared to practice with some "modifications."

"It's not that we'll keep him out, but we'll take him off of some things and take some things off of their plates to make sure we get things the right way," Morris said.

If Pitts had any limitations, they weren't noticeable Thursday. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. found Pitts for a couple of big gains against the second-team defense during practice.

"Got KP the ball today," Penix said to start his news conference, smiling. "Gonna be a lot of that."

Pitts, 24, said he doesn't consider himself limited in any way. He said he feels fully healthy, though he would not discuss any specifics around his injury.

Pitts was drafted No. 4 by the Falcons in 2021. He had a record-setting rookie season -- 1,026 yards receiving on 68 catches and a Pro Bowl selection -- but has not been able to duplicate it or even get close since then due to injuries and inconsistency. Pitts said he is not paying attention to any outside noise as he goes into his fifth year in the league.

"I don't read that rat poison," Pitts said. "I don't get on Twitter and listen to the bot who can't come out here in 90-degree weather and come do what we do."

Pitts caught several big passes late last season after Penix took over as quarterback, including a diving touchdown grab on fourth down that tied the game late against the Washington Commanders. Penix will be Pitts' fifth quarterback in five seasons in the league.

This is also a contract year for Pitts, who had his fifth-year option picked up by the Falcons last year. He'll be a free agent next offseason if he's not re-signed or given a franchise tag. Pitts said he is putting that talk on the back burner for now.

"We'll figure that out at the end," Pitts said. "Taking it day by day. Today is the first day of camp."