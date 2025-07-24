Mike Tannenbaum breaks down why he sees the Lions as having the most pressure to win the Super Bowl. (0:47)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- New coach? No problem.

Although there is a bunch of fresh faces roaming around the Meijer Performance Center as the Detroit Lions have started training camp, quarterback Jared Goff doesn't feel the coaching changes are that deep.

The Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn this offseason, but Goff described it as a "fun challenge" adjusting to new offensive coordinator John Morton -- as well as other members of the coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season, such as new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

"[Morton] just sounds different in my ear, I guess. We're running a lot of the same stuff. Some of the stuff's different," Goff said Thursday. "Some of the stuff's new, but I don't think it's any bit abnormal from every other team adding new stuff. That's kind of what we're doing, and it's been a good process."

In his three seasons with Johnson running the offense, Detroit led the NFL in points per game (29.0), including a league-high 33.2 points last season -- the first time that the Lions led the NFL in points per game since 1954, according to ESPN Research.

Morton may be new to the role, but not new to all the players as he's looking to deliver similar results as offensive coordinator. Morton spent the past two seasons as the Denver Broncos' passing game coordinator but previously served as the Lions' senior offensive assistant in 2022, and he's carving his own niche.

"Johnny talks all the time about RCE," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "Recognize, communicate, and execute -- that's big. That's big for us as coaches, that's big for the players, too."

Although it's early in camp, receiver Jameson Williams has noticed Morton's aggressiveness in his approach to taking deep shots down the field. This is one of the major areas that Williams feels that he has improved since last season.

"My route running -- coach Johnny Mo is letting me run more routes," Williams said. "I knew I could run more routes, but he's putting me in position to run more routes so I'm getting better with cuts and angles and how to run this route and that route, so I would say I'm more polished in my route game."

Goff, who finished fifth in the MVP voting last season, passed for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also led the Lions to a franchise-best 15 wins before their 2024 season ended in disappointment, with a 45-31 loss to the Commanders in the NFC divisional round, when he threw three interceptions and lost a fumble.

As Goff continues to transition from Johnson to Morton, he feels the narrative is being overblown with all the hoopla about the coaching turnover. Goff remains confident the Lions can continue to execute at the highest level offensively with the many weapons they have in place.

"It's hard to answer that question of what's different. ... Some of it's the exact same," Goff said. "And some of it is a little bit different and I'm not going to go into the minutia of what is different, but I think the transition to what we were doing last year to him, is a lot lesser than you guys are making it seem with the questions.

"Like, I get that question every day. A lot of it is the same and then there's some stuff that we're learning that is new and it's not that big of a gap between those two, I guess. It's been a great transition. It's been a lot of fun. It's been a challenge, but it's been a fun challenge."