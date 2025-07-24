Open Extended Reactions

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has fully participated in the team's first two days of training camp amid his hopes for a contract extension but emphasized Thursday that he isn't going to give up seeking what he desires.

"We have talks. ... I mean, I deserve what I want, I need and it's going to eventually happen," he said.

When asked if he's confident that it will happen in Buffalo, Cook said, "I mean, however it happens, it's going to get done. Wherever it happens at."

Cook, 25, is in the final year of his rookie deal and has publicly expressed a desire for a new contract, including going live on Instagram and pinning "15 mill [per] year." If he received a contract worth $15 million per year, it would make him tied for the third-highest-paid back based on average annual value with Derrick Henry. Cook said Thursday that he does not regret his social media postings.

The Bills have had conversations with Cook's representation but have not been able to close in on an agreement.

General manager Brandon Beane reiterated his love for Cook on Wednesday and said his goal is always to "draft, develop, re-sign our own" as the team did with three other members of Cook's draft class this offseason. However, he said a deal has to fit into the overall team plan and cap for this year and years to come.

"Sometimes you can't get on the same page or sometimes you're trying to fit it in," Beane said. "There's times guys have left here that we really wanted. We just couldn't make it work. But I can tell you, I'm hopeful, when we're sitting here at next year's training camp that James Cook is out there practicing and still representing the red, white and blue."

Cook missed the voluntary portion of the offseason work and then fully participated in mandatory minicamp. The running back said it was not a consideration to not report to or not participate in training camp.

"It's my job," Cook said. "I got to participate so I won't get fined and just come out here and just show them that I'm ready to go and earn what I got to go get."

He added that he didn't owe it to anybody but himself, his teammates and his family to be out on the field, "by me participating, showing my teammates that I love the game and I'm willing to be out here," Cook said.

Cook is the lead back but part of a group that sees playing time. He was on the field for just over 45% of offensive plays last year, with Ty Johnson often coming in on late downs and Ray Davis also getting opportunities. Cook said that he wants to get more involved in the passing game and on third downs this season. His 2,638 career rushing yards are the most among players from the 2022 draft class. Cook is coming off the best season of his career, including tying a franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season (16).

"Quarterback, and the fans. I mean, it's a great organization and I mean, they drafted me," Cook said on why he wants to stay in Buffalo. "They drafted me for a reason I feel like, and I'm willing to be here and spend the rest of my career here."