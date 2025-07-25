Open Extended Reactions

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was back at practice Friday, but he did not participate in team or individual drills a day after being carted off with a dislocated toe.

Despite the scare, Fields seemed to avoid a serious injury. The Jets said Thursday that Fields would not miss significant time and is considered day-to-day. He is expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

Fields was hurt while rolling right and throwing an incomplete short pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Fields pulled up after the play and went down, sitting on the ground briefly before limping off the field with the assistance of a trainer.

Fields' injury will cost him training camp reps, invaluable for him because he hasn't played a lot of football over the past year. He started the first six games last season for the Steelers before he was replaced by Russell Wilson. Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract as a free agent, is learning a new offensive system and trying to build chemistry with new teammates.

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, 35, will run the offense while Fields is out. The Jets also have Adrian Martinez, the 2024 United Football League MVP, and rookie Brady Cook on their roster, but neither has thrown a pass in an NFL game.