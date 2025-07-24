Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was carted off the practice field Thursday morning with an apparent lower leg injury.

Fields pulled up after rolling right and throwing an incomplete short pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Fields went down, sat on the ground briefly and limped off the field with the assistance of a trainer.

He spent a few minutes in the injury tent before a cart arrived on the scene. Fields was taken to the locker room, sitting in the passenger seat of the cart, before walking into the team facility.

Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract as a free agent, is the Jets' undisputed starter. Tyrod Taylor replaced him in team drills.