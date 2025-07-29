Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDEN, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was released from the hospital over the weekend after a multiday stay.

A team source confirmed Matos' release from Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he'd been since the team's first day of training camp on July 23. He was flown to the hospital's Ryder Trauma Center via helicopter after suffering an injury in the final minutes of practice, The 24-year-old had movement in all his extremities the following day, but remained under observation for an upper-body injury.

Matos joined the Dolphins last season as part of the International Players Pathway Program and spent the year on the team's practice squad. He signed a futures/reserve contract with Miami in January and was expected to compete for a roster spot on a tightly contested offensive line.

The Dominican-born Matos played college basketball at New Mexico and South Florida before walking on to USF's football team.