The Miami Dolphins' camp is taking place in Miami Gardens, Florida and Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp.

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Wednesday, July 23

The Dolphins' already-thin depth at cornerback took a hit just minutes into their first training camp practice on Wednesday. Veteran Artie Burns went down with a knee injury during position drills shortly after team stretches, and left the field on crutches.

Burns signed with Miami this offseason and was expected to compete for one of the starting outside cornerback jobs -- but he is now feared to have torn his ACL, pending an MRI. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked earlier in the day whether the team was still considering tapping into the veteran free agent market; McDaniel said that while the team is comfortable with its current group, it will always look to improve.

The Dolphins may have to do so sooner than planned following Burns' injury.