The Miami Dolphins are signing free agent cornerback Jack Jones in the wake of Artie Burns tearing his ACL, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Jones started 16 games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders released Jones on April 7 after attempts to trade him were unsuccessful.

The Dolphins had a need at cornerback after Burns tore his ACL on the first day of training camp, a source told Schefter. They placed Burns on season-ending injured reserve Thursday but did not disclose the nature of his injury.

Miami is looking to replace both starting cornerbacks from a season ago, after releasing Kendall Fuller and trading Jalen Ramsey earlier this offseason. Jones will compete with the likes of Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner, Storm Duck and Kendall Sheffield for one of the two open jobs.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had said earlier this week that while the team was confident in its current group of cornerbacks, it will always look to improve. Miami also signed veteran cornerback Cornell Armstrong this week.

Jones played in 24 games with the Raiders after the franchise claimed him off waivers in 2023, following his release from the New England Patriots, where he played just one full season.

In 2024, Jones totaled career highs in tackles (69), passes defended (16) and interceptions (3). However, Jones gave up 698 yards, nine touchdowns and a passer rating of 108.9 on 88 targets as the nearest defender.

Jones, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2022 draft. He has seven interceptions, 27 passes defended and 136 tackles in 42 games (21 starts) over three NFL seasons.

The former Arizona State product was benched by New England after missing curfew the night before a game against Washington in 2023 and was released the following week. The Raiders claimed him off waivers the following day.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques and Ryan McFadden contributed to this report.