GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson is in the concussion protocol following a collision during Friday's practice with safety Budda Baker, coach Jonathan Gannon said Saturday.

The left side of Wilson's head hit Baker's right knee as he went to the ground in an attempt to catch a pass from quarterback Kyler Murray.

Both Wilson and Baker were down for a few moments. Wilson eventually stood up and walked off under his own power before heading to the locker room alongside a trainer. Baker held onto his right knee before standing and limping away.

Coach Jonathan Gannon described the play as "bang-bang."

"I told Mike, I mean it's unfortunate what happened but he can't ... that's why I want him to stay up," Gannon said. "I know it's hard. That's their instincts to go dive for the ball, but in practice that can lead to some contact that you don't want to have happen.

"So, I don't fault him, but I don't want him going to the ground, either."

Gannon said Baker was OK and will practice Saturday. Along with Wilson not practicing, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. didn't practice Saturday for the third straight day because of both a sore knee and an illness that's spreading through the team.

With Arizona down two of its starting receivers in practice, chances will open up for players further down the depth chart to get more reps, which Gannon described as an "awesome" opportunity.

"Guys got to get in there and show what they can do," Gannon said. "It doesn't matter really how you get your opportunity -- what do you do with it?

"So, there'll be guys in and out of the lineup today. We're mixing and matching a little bit today, putting some pressure, hopefully creates some pressure and anxiety with some guys to move around different spots, see how they respond."