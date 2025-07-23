Kevin Clark and Domonique Foxworth weigh in on whether this is a make-or-break season for Kyler Murray. (1:37)

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Arizona Cardinals' camp is taking place in Glendale, Arizona, and Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Cardinals camp. We will update this file often. What's going on with the rookies? Can Marvin Harrison Jr. take a step forward in Year 2? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Latest news from Cardinals camp

Wednesday, July 23

Rookie cornerback Will Johnson was among the first to go in a series of drills during the open portion of practice, a sign of his standing within the cornerbacks room.

Johnson, who signed his rookie contract Tuesday, will be competing for starting snaps during training camp. A lot can change before Week 1 of the regular season, but the fact that Johnson was getting his reps so high in the pecking order is telling.

Something else to be considered: Garrett Williams was getting reps with the safeties, where he'll be splitting his time along with the cornerbacks.