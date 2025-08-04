Open Extended Reactions

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back James Cook did not participate in training camp practice for a second straight day on Monday as he continues to seek a contract extension. He's in the final year of his rookie deal.

Cook briefly appeared at the team's practice but not in uniform. Instead, he was in workout gear and a beanie. He walked by the outskirt of the field, inside a portable toilet and then went back out towards the team's locker room. Cook did not appear at practice for the rest of the day.

The fourth-year running back did not participate in Sunday's practice but was on the field for the entire session. Afterward, Cook, 25, told reporters that he wasn't participating because of "business." He had previously participated in all eight of the team's training camp practices and the three days of mandatory minicamp, but he was not at the team's voluntary offseason team activities.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said during his appearance on local radio station WGR550 on Monday morning that they did not know Cook wouldn't be practicing on Sunday until shortly before practice. At the time of the interview, about two hours before practice on Monday, Beane didn't know if Cook would be practicing on Monday.

"At the end of the day, I wish we weren't here," Beane said on WGR550. "This is my ninth season here. We've never had a player miss due to a contract or anything like that, so that's disappointing for me. It's not something we want, not something we're looking forward to, but at the end of the day, like I said earlier, it's kind of, sometimes can be the way of the world and so we'll deal with it the best we can."

Beane also said on Monday there has been "constant communication" between the Bills and Cook and his team. Cook's agent has not returned ESPN's requests for comment.

The two sides have not been able to agree to terms on an extension for the running back despite discussions also taking place back in the spring. The Bills extended three other members of the 2022 draft class this offseason -- CB Christian Benford, LB Terrel Bernard and WR Khalil Shakir.

"We got a lot of the deals done that we tried, and it's well known," Beane said. "We tried to get something done with [Cook] and, unfortunately, it takes two and both sides have to agree on what that number is and obviously that hasn't gotten there, but I'm not sitting here saying you don't pay running backs. I think you just have to find what the sweet spot is."

Running backs Ty Johnson and Ray Davis said that they found out Cook wouldn't be practicing on Sunday when they started practice.

"I respect what he's doing and everything," Johnson said. "He's trying to do what's best for him. So, at the end of the day, we're not in this league for a long time, so he's trying to get his and I respect that."

The Bills have an off day on Tuesday before returning to practice at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday.