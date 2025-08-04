Rich Cimini describes the New York Jets scrimmage as a "sloppy exhibition," noting that Aaron Glenn got emotional with fans. (0:43)

NFL training camps are off and running, and the 2025 season is right around the corner. While observing nearly two weeks of practices, our NFL Nation reporters have been logging their observations daily.

One of the biggest storylines throughout every camp is that players are battling for positions on the depth chart. Players spend camp making their cases to be included on the final 53-man rosters at the end of August. Just making it isn't enough, though. Coaches are seeking clarity on who starts and who will provide backup.

For example, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to secure their third receiving option behind Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, while the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and New Orleans Saints are still trying to decide which quarterback will start Week 1.

Here are 32 of the biggest position battles going on at camps across the NFL.

AFC EAST

Backup quarterback

Most of the Bills' 53-man roster is locked in, but who will be the quarterback behind Josh Allen (who hasn't missed a start since his rookie season) is a question mark. General manager Brandon Beane expressed confidence in last season's backup, Mitchell Trubisky, at the start of camp, but he and Mike White have shared second-team reps in practice. The preseason games could be key for this battle.

The other biggest battle could be at No. 2 cornerback, but the job is currently Tre'Davious White's to lose, with first-round pick Maxwell Hairston dealing with a right LCL sprain. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Cornerback

Get ready to hear about this position all season. The Dolphins released or traded both of their starting corners from last season and lost their lone returner, Kader Kohou, to a season-ending knee injury. They have been active in adding to the position now that training camp has begun, signing Cornell Armstrong, Jack Jones and Mike Hilton. The latter two both started double-digit games for the Raiders and Bengals last season, respectively.

Cam Smith, Storm Duck, Kendall Sheffield and Ethan Bonner are also in the mix, but the Dolphins' recent free agent additions will make for an intriguing battle this summer. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Wide receiver

So far in camp, the top grouping has been Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas, with nine-year veteran Kendrick Bourne and 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams next in line. It was notable that when veteran Mack Hollins (who signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal in March) returned to practice last week after opening camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, he worked alongside Diggs and Douglas, slicing into some of Boutte's reps among the top group.

Meanwhile, 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round), along with spring undrafted free agent standout Efton Chism III, are among those who have shown up making plays. There will likely be six (possibly seven) wide receivers on the initial roster, so something has to give. -- Mike Reiss

Center

It is incumbent Joe Tippmann versus Josh Myers, formerly the Packers' starter. This is a legitimate open competition, with both players getting an equal number of practice reps.

Most outsiders thought Tippmann was entrenched, so it raised eyebrows in the offseason when Myers (56 career starts) signed a one-year, $2 million contract and was promised a shot at the job. Tippmann was a second-round pick in 2023, but he ranked 30th out of 33 centers last season in pass block win rate (Myers was 20th).

Myers' biggest advantage is his experience, not to mention his familiarity with QB Justin Fields, his former college teammate. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Kicker

The Ravens have two rookies battling it out to replace Justin Tucker, who was released in May amid an NFL investigation into sexual misconduct.

Tyler Loop, a sixth-round pick, remains the favorite over undrafted free agent John Hoyland, but the competition has been close throughout the first week of training camp. Loop made his first 23 kicks of the summer and is 28 of 31 (90.3%). Hoyland also has missed three attempts, going 25 of 28 (89.2%).

The Ravens would like to settle on a kicker around the preseason finale on Aug. 23.

"When the winner shows, it's going to show," Ravens special teams coach Chris Horton said. "How soon is that going to be? I don't know, but I do know that these guys are going to be out here getting valuable work every day and in these preseason games." -- Jamison Hensley

Right guard

Early in camp, the battle was billed between Cody Ford and Lucas Patrick, who signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal this offseason. But so far, Ford safely has the inside track.

Ford is firmly in the RG1 spot, something that has only been strengthened with Patrick dealing with an injury that kept him out of practice for a couple of days. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said the offensive line has done well in training camp. -- Ben Baby

Quarterback

The Browns opened camp with what was billed as a four-way QB competition, but the first week saw veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett take the majority of first-team reps.

Pickett's hamstring injury has seemingly paved the way for Flacco to lead the starting offense and stake his claim to be the starter. It has also opened more opportunities for rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to make an impression, too.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he has a tentative timeline to make a decision on the starter but wants to evaluate each quarterback in various situations before moving forward. -- Daniel Oyefusi

No. 2 wide receiver

Sound familiar? A year ago, that was the most talked about position battle (other than quarterback, of course) and on paper, the Steelers are in a similar position this year after trading away George Pickens.

The room is led by DK Metcalf, but the order behind him is a little murky. During minicamp, wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said receiver Calvin Austin III, a speedy yards-after-catch (YAC) threat drafted in 2022, was the team's WR2 -- but there are other players on the roster battling for the role, including Robert Woods, Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson.

The Steelers also acquired receiving threat Jonnu Smith. General manager Omar Khan downplayed the possibility of adding another true wide receiver to the roster, but the team brought in Gabe Davis for a visit earlier this offseason. There could be several wide receivers available on the trade market, too. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Offensive tackle

There is a battle in Houston that features both tackle spots and involves rookie Aireontae Ersery, a second-round pick out of Minnesota. He's battling Cam Robinson and Blake Fisher, who are the starting left and right tackles, respectively. Fisher was a 2024 first-round pick and Robinson was a notable free agent signing.

Last season, quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times, which was the second most in the league, and Houston revamped the unit in hopes to protect Stroud better. The Texans are high on Ersery, as they tried to trade up for him in the first round, according to league sources. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Quarterback

Rarely do we see an open competition between two quarterbacks who have previously been starters, but Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones are said to have an equal shot at the job in Indy.

Richardson's status as the team's 2023 fourth overall pick might give him an edge, so Jones presumably needs to take the job from him. It's difficult to argue that that has happened thus far, with both passers showing the inconsistency that has plagued their careers. But coach Shane Steichen said he's willing to take his time reaching a decision, so this one could linger until the end of the preseason. -- Stephen Holder

Safety

Eric Murray, whom the Jaguars signed in free agency, is locked in at one spot. The other has been a rotation of Andrew Wingard, Darnell Savage and Antonio Johnson.

Wingard, who has had 28 starts with the Jaguars since 2019, had all but won the starting job over Johnson next to Andre Cisco last season, but a knee injury cost him the first nine games of the season. He'd be considered the slight favorite at this point, but that could change once the preseason begins. -- Michael DiRocco

Tight end

Chig Okonkwo is the incumbent, but rookie Gunnar Helm will push for the spot -- or at the very least, get reps in two tight end sets. Both players have really caught quarterback Cameron Ward's attention. Okonkwo spent time with Ward in Miami to get a head start on developing chemistry. The Titans staff likes to get Okonkwo the ball and let him pick up yards after the catch. Helm has done a good job working the middle of the field and making catches in traffic.

Second-year tight end David Martin-Robinson is an option who is seeing a lot of action in the quick game with this speed. Josh Whyle has faded somewhat, but there's a good chance the Titans keep four tight ends.

The question will be who contributes more on special teams, Whyle or Thomas Odukoya. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Running back

The Broncos, with so many starters from 2024's playoff team returning, don't really have the traditional training camp battle anywhere between Player A or Player B. What they have instead are battles for situational snaps.

At running back, there is at least a battle to see who will get the ball in the most situations. J.K. Dobbins, who was signed during the team's June minicamp, has spent plenty of time in team drills with the starters in training camp's early going. His reliability as a pass catcher and pass blocker gives him the inside track on much of the third down work.

But rookie RJ Harvey has flashed quality vision and quickness through the hole thus far, so much so coach Sean Payton has said "he's doing exceptional.''

Jaleel McLaughlin has shown impact as a receiver out of the backfield and Audric Estime, at 227 pounds, is the biggest of the running backs with the most potential power inside.

There will be a lot to sort out and much can change, but Dobbins looks, at the moment, to check the most boxes in the most down-and-distance situations. -- Jeff Legwold

Left guard

With rookie first-round pick Josh Simmons taking all the reps at left tackle, the biggest battle for the Chiefs is picking who they want to see first at left guard.

The first option is Kingsley Suamataia, the 2024 second-round pick who has switched from guard to tackle. The more veteran option is Jaylon Moore, who was a spot starter at left tackle with the 49ers. How Suamataia and Moore perform in the preseason will likely determine who wins the starting role.

The runner-up projects to be the Chiefs' top backup when an injury occurs. -- Nate Taylor

Cornerback

Eric Stokes has played primarily with the starters during training camp, while third-round pick Darien Porter and Decamerion Richardson have alternated first-team reps.

Jakorian Bennett, who has started in 11 career games but had season-ending surgery in 2024, has played with the second- and third-team defense.

This position group is far from being solidified, and even though coach Pete Carroll has given the secondary a ton of praise, there are a few red flags. Stokes has played a full season just twice in his four-year career. Meanwhile, Porter has upside but has started in only seven career college games at cornerback. -- Ryan McFadden

Center

The Chargers' interior offensive line was abysmal last season, and the play at center played a significant role. Center Bradley Bozeman ranked 160th in run block win rate, as the Chargers struggled to produce the dominant rushing offense Jim Harbaugh promised when he took the job.

The Chargers have a three-person battle for that starting spot, among Bozeman, Zion Johnson (who played left guard last season) and Andre James, who the team signed in free agency. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Running back

The Cowboys are essentially giving equal looks to Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, who signed as free agents in the offseason.

Each has had their moments in camp, which is a positive sign. Williams might have an edge as a pass catcher out of the backfield, but Sanders might be better suited for the dirty yards with his style.

"If we have a guy that clearly wins the starting job, then he'll be the starting guy," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

"Is he the bell cow? There's all these cool words that go with it. 'Oh, he's a bell cow,' or 'He's the man,' or 'He's the stud,' or whatever. Let's let these guys compete. And it does take more than one [back]. It usually takes more than two." -- Todd Archer

Second cornerback

One would think the biggest battle is at right guard with former top-10 pick Evan Neal in the mix, but it's actually the second starting outside cornerback spot opposite Paulson Adebo.

It's a full-on competition between 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks and 2022 third-rounder Cor'Dale Flott. They are alternating days with the first-team defense at training camp. The Giants are making Banks earn it after a down season.

"Competition brings out the most in people most of the time," coach Brian Daboll said.

The reality is that Flott had a better season last year. Banks' targeted EPA of 33.4 was the fourth lowest in the league among players with at least 100 coverage snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Flott was significantly better at 7.1 while rookie Dru Phillips led all Giants cornerbacks at minus-7.2. -- Jordan Raanan

play 0:36 How will the Panthers utilize starters during the preseason? David Newton breaks down how Panthers coach Dave Canales will utilize the starters during the preseason.

Cornerback

The departure of Darius Slay this offseason opened up a starting spot on the outside opposite Quinyon Mitchell.

Third-year player Kelee Ringo has been splitting reps with veteran Adoree' Jackson, who was signed to a one-year deal in March. Ringo gave up some big plays early in camp, but has elevated his game of late, while Jackson has been mostly steady throughout.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the time is now for Jackson to reach his full potential.

"In Tennessee, when it came time to re-sign him after his contract was up, they didn't," Fangio said. "The Giants, his contract was up, they didn't. It's time to show who he is or who he isn't."

Philadelphia had the No. 1 pass defense in 2024, so they'll need consistent play from either Ringo or Jackson to maintain that level of defensive dominance. -- Tim McManus

Right tackle

Washington drafted Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round, but he's rotating first-team snaps with veteran Andrew Wylie.

Last summer, the Commanders made quarterback Jayden Daniels prove himself before he earned all the first-team reps and again before being officially named the starter. So, if he has to prove himself, so does Conerly.

It'll be hard to accurately gauge the competition until Conerly plays in the preseason. For now, he's still learning the speed, how to set quickly versus edge rushers and adapting to the play strength.

With Daniels last summer, it was obvious he should start. Conerly is not yet at that point, but having an eight-year vet like Wylie around gives Conerly time to grow -- and the team doesn't have to force him into the lineup until he's ready. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Left tackle

The Bears have three players competing to protect Caleb Williams' blindside: incumbent starter Braxton Jones, second-year offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie and rookie Ozzy Trapilo.

Each brings something different to the table -- Jones' 40 starts over three seasons, Amegadjie's potential and Trapilo's disciplined, tactician-like play -- which means this position battle likely won't be decided any time soon.

Coach Ben Johnson said the team is taking a "blank slate" approach to give each player a fair shot and that he doesn't care whether it takes three weeks or the entire training camp to come to a decision.

Jones, Amegadjie and Trapilo have all gotten first-team reps through the first week of camp and will continue to rotate in with the starting offensive line to find the team's best fit. -- Courtney Cronin

Center

The Lions' starting center position is up for grabs, but it's seeming more and more like it's veteran Graham Glasgow's job to lose after the first few padded practices.

"It's looked pretty dang good," Lions coach Dan Campbell said last week. "So, I think every day that it looks pretty dang good, it gets a little clearer."

Second-round pick Tate Ratledge is also competing for a starting role on Detroit's offensive line and has played center and right guard in training camp as well.

The Lions are trying to sort things out after losing four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow to retirement as well as veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who signed with the Titans this offseason. -- Eric Woodyard

Wide receiver

Maybe the Packers don't have a true No. 1 receiver -- with Christian Watson out to start the season while still recovering from right ACL surgery -- but there's still a pecking order to be determined. Green Bay's 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden might have thrust himself near the top of that list right away.

Those who think it's hard for a rookie receiver to make an immediate impact should watch how smoothly Golden has fit in so far in camp. That said, the likes of Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and even tight end Tucker Kraft can also vie for quarterback Jordan Love's attention. -- Rob Demovsky

No. 4 wide receiver

The No. 4 wide receiver position wouldn't seem too important for most teams, but for the Vikings, it is.

Starter Jordan Addison could face an NFL suspension after pleading guilty to a "wet reckless" charge of driving with alcohol involved, while Justin Jefferson has been slowed by a strained left hamstring. In other words, the fourth receiver could play a significant role at times this season.

Lucky Jackson and Jeshaun Jones have been the early standouts in training camp, while two veterans to keep in mind are Tim Jones and Rondale Moore. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Safety

Jessie Bates III has one spot locked down, but the other is a competition between veteran Jordan Fuller and rookie Xavier Watts. DeMarcco Hellams, who missed all of last season (ankle), has been playing well in practice, too.

Fuller and Watts have been alternating with the first-team defense alongside Bates. Fuller was with Falcons coach Raheem Morris on the Rams' Super Bowl team, while Watts was a third-round pick who many thought would be drafted higher. Atlanta expects its rookies to get a lot of playing time this year, and that includes Watts. -- Marc Raimondi

Center

Austin Corbett and Cade Mays have been alternating days working with the first-team offense.

Corbett was first up, but he has played only nine games over the past two seasons because of injuries. Mays caught the eye of the coaching staff last season when he started eight of the final nine games and allowed only 10 QB pressures.

Mays, 26, is younger and cheaper, counting only $3.4 million against the cap to $5.6 million for Corbett, who turns 30 in September. Mays might be a better long-term solution for continuity if all things are equal. Both have performed well in camp, so this could go down to the wire. -- David Newton