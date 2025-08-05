Open Extended Reactions

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is visiting Tampa today and is expected to sign with the Buccaneers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bridgewater, 32, last suited up for the Detroit Lions in December 2024, coming out of retirement to serve as Jared Goff's backup. Bridgewater did not appear in a regular-season game. In the playoffs, he completed his only pass attempt for 3 yards in a 45-31 loss against the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

For the Bucs, Bridgewater would help shore up the quarterback room, with Michael Pratt dealing with a back injury.

Bridgewater played for six NFL teams from 2014-24, compiling a 33-32 record with 15,120 passing yards and 75 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl after an 11-5 season with the Minnesota Vikings. He retired after a decade in the league and went on to coach his high school alma mater, Miami Northwestern, to the Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association state title in 2024.

Last month, Bridgewater was suspended from his position as Miami Northwestern's coach for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players. He said in a social media post that he self-reported paying for Uber rides, meals and recovery services for his players last season.