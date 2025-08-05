Peter Schrager puts Mike Tannenbaum on the spot to explain why the Rams should be worried about Matthew Stafford not practicing. (1:03)

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension that includes $23 million guaranteed, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Two weeks ago, on the day the Rams reported to training camp, Williams, 24, made it clear he wanted to sign a contract extension with Los Angeles. The running back reported to training camp and said he would not hold out of practices.

"I want to play for the Rams," Williams said that day. "That's who I want to be with. That's who I want to stay with. I know it will work out."

The next day, Williams' agent Drew Rosenhaus visited Rams training camp at Loyola Marymount University.

Williams, a 2022 fifth-round pick, has been the Rams' lead running back since early in the 2023 season. According to ESPN Research, Williams accounted for 43% of the Rams' total touches last season, which was the highest rate in the NFL.

Williams has 31 scrimmage touchdowns over the last two seasons, which is tied with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs for the most in the NFL in that span, according to ESPN Research. His 2,443 rushing yards over the last two seasons ranks as the third most behind Derrick Henry (3,088) and Saquon Barkley (2,967).

The $33 million extension will give Williams the seventh-highest average annual salary at the position.