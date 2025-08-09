With rookie Skattebo sidelined, how the Giants' RB room stacks up

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Rookie running back Cam Skattebo was jogging and working with a trainer on the sideline Thursday at New York Giants practice. It was a good sign considering it's the first time he has been seen running since last Friday, when he left practice with a leg injury.

Skattebo's summer has been slowed by what appears to be a hamstring problem. He missed a couple days of practice prior to last Friday, only to return and gingerly walk inside midway through the workout.

Now, the Giants will take it slowly with the fourth-round pick out of Arizona State who is slated to be a factor in their backfield this season. Just how big of a factor will likely depend on when he's back on the field at 100 percent.

Skattebo was making an impact, almost exclusively with the second-team offense, before the injury, even if second-year back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is clearly the Giants' No. 1 running back.

"[Skattebo] was doing a good job when he was out there early on," general manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week. "He's the type of guy you have to protect from himself. All these guys, we're trying to figure them out and they're trying to get out here and play and sometimes push themselves back a little bit soon."

It's unfortunate for Skattebo. He had begun getting a first-team rep or two just last week. It's highly unlikely he was going to beat Tracy for the starting job, but it looked as if the Giants at least wanted Skattebo to have a complementary role.

Tracy, who rushed for 839 yards and 4.4 yards per carry as a rookie, is listed as the Giants' starter on their first unofficial depth chart this summer, with veteran Devin Singletary and Skattebo next in line. It's still Tracy who has taken a large majority of the first-team reps this spring and summer.

The drafting of Skattebo doesn't appear to have affected the Giants' opinion of Tracy. He's expected to be their feature back this season.

"Tracy has made strides from what he's played last year as a rookie," coach Brian Daboll said recently. "There's usually a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2. Time will tell when we're on the field and the games count, but his preparation habits, his professionalism, understanding what he needs to do out there, blitz pickup, run reads, route technique, he's improved."

Tracy had a strong rookie year, especially as a fifth-round pick out of Iowa. The one knock was that he finished fourth among all running backs with five drops.

That made it seem natural that Skattebo's initial role could be as a pass catcher out of the backfield and on third downs. His ability to catch the ball and make yards in space was noticeable throughout the spring and early summer.

"Catches the ball good. If you remember that [Peach Bowl] bowl game, it was against Texas. He catches a go-bowl down the sideline. His helmet comes off," Schoen said. "But he's really good. Really instinctive in the pass game. He's got exceptional hands and he's tough to get down. You get him out there in space against [defensive backs] and linebackers, he's tough to bring down.

"He's been everything we thought he'd be. He's instinctive, tough, got quickness. So once we get him back to health, I'm excited to see him get out there, too."

In the meantime, Dante Miller has filled Skattebo's role in his absence. Last year's undrafted rookie is an intriguing option who has looked explosive and elusive this summer.

There is still time for the Giants' running back situation to take shape. As it currently stands, Tracy is in line for the most substantial workload by a large margin. That would probably be the case even if Skattebo wasn't currently struggling with the injury.

And the Giants' running backs are likely to be busy this season. Not only because the team is expected to lean on a heavy dose of running, but also because Russell Wilson isn't afraid to utilize dumpdowns to his running backs out of the backfield.

Tracy has quickly become one of Wilson's favorite targets this summer. Only Malik Nabers has caught more passes from Wilson in live drills than Tracy.

It has only added to Tracy's potential value this season.

"Cam here is nothing but adding to what we got," Tracy said. "I think that it's a great addition to the room. If you look around our room, there's really nothing anyone can't do. We didn't add Cam just to do one thing. We added him because he's a good running back. You know what I'm saying? They didn't bring me here just to do one thing. They added me because I'm a good running back.

"So, at the end of the day, whoever's in there on third down, second down, first down, it doesn't matter what it is, you're going to produce. And that's the standard that we have in a running back room."