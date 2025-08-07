Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The confidence is high for New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart heading into his first preseason game. He's intent on going out to Highmark Stadium on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills and playing his game, unafraid of making mistakes.

"I'm not scared," Dart said Thursday. "When I go out there, I'm going to play the game I know how to play. ... I think if you're going to play scared as a quarterback, you shouldn't be out there."

Dart could get into Saturday's game rather early, as New York's starters, including quarterback Russell Wilson, aren't expected to play in the first of three preseason games.

The Giants have joint practices next week against the crosstown rival New York Jets and then preseason games against the Jets and New England Patriots later this month. Dart is likely to get playing time in all three preseason games.

Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart said he's "not scared" about making his professional debut in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills. "I think if you're going to play scared as a quarterback, you shouldn't be out there," he said. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

This week will be the first time the Giants and their fans get to see the first-round pick in a live professional game environment. Despite being just several months into a new offense and playbook, Dart craves the bright lights of game day.

"Oh, absolutely," he said. "I don't think you can be an elite competitor if that is not your mindset, if that's not how you approach everything. As a kid, you watch the stars on the biggest stages. That is what you remember forever. I think that's always been something I've looked up to and want to make my lane in that."

Dart, 22, noted his job is to "earn the trust" of the coaching staff.

He admitted there might be some nerves prior to the contest. Dart's family will be making the trip to see him in his first NFL game. But once he gets on the field, that's when he gets into his zone and is able to tune everything out.

Dart and Abdul Carter, the third overall pick in the draft, will be among a group of hyped Giants rookies making their pro debuts.

"It's important for all the young guys to get out there and experience live action in NFL games," Daboll said. "It's their first one. It's something they'll always remember, too. ... We'll give them as many reps as we can give them. And we'll see how [Dart] does."

They know it's not going to be perfect. Dart has experienced the usual rookie ups and downs at training camp. He does feel he's grown and gotten better as the summer has progressed, even noting things have slowed down for him in recent weeks.

"The more you play, the better you get, at anything you do," general manager Joe Schoen recently said on the "DiPietro and Rothenberg Show" on 880 ESPN New York. "The more he plays ball and gets those live reps and gets to get out there in front of an NFL crowd, NFL speed and continues to improve his timing, anticipation and execution. ... There are going to be mistakes. Get those out of the way hopefully in the preseason.

"Again, more laps around the track, the better you're going to be. I'm excited to see him play."

Dart was listed as third on the first unofficial depth chart this summer, behind Wilson and Jameis Winston. It was somewhat notable considering Dart has taken most of the second-team reps at training camp, ahead of Winston and Tommy DeVito.

DeVito, an undrafted free agent in 2023, knows how important the preseason can be. He needed to play well as a rookie just to earn a spot on the practice squad.

Dart said the advice DeVito provided was simple.

"Go out there and have fun," he said.

The Giants open the regular season on the road Sept. 7 against the Washington Commanders.