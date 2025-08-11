Open Extended Reactions

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scanned his options down the field before shifting his eyes towards the best available option.

With star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins covered, Burrow dumped the ball down to running back Chase Brown. From there, Brown turned a potential neutral play into a healthy gain. He made the catch, stiff-armed a defender and then scooted down the sideline for a 9-yard gain.

A play like this one in Cincinnati's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles typically isn't notable. But in this case, it was a reminder of how Brown and the rest of the Bengals running backs can make the offense even more dynamic this season.

It's no secret the Bengals offense is geared around Burrow and the passing attack. From the way they play to their respective skill sets, the top three running backs the Bengals have in their offense this year complement that approach.

That's why Cincinnati's running backs always get the same message from their position coach before they break for the summer.

"Obviously we're going to run the ball when we can, but we're going to throw the ball and win games," Bengals assistant coach Justin Hill told ESPN. "And if you can't protect and if you're not a viable option in the pass game, you're going to have a hard time being successful in this offense as a running back."

Last season, the Detroit Lions led the NFL in points per drive and touchdowns per drive. They also happened to lead the league in most receiving yards via running backs (904), according to ESPN Research. The Bengals ranked 14th in that category.

Ahead of last season, the Bengals made Brown their featured running back along with Zack Moss. After Moss suffered a season-ending neck injury, Brown took over the bulk of the workload.

This year, the third-year player's role is cemented as the featured back. Cincinnati also swapped out Moss for rookie Tahj Brooks, a sixth-round pick out of Texas Tech, and also brought back veteran Samaje Perine, who was valued for his receiving skills and pass protection during the team's deep playoff runs in 2021 and 2022.

Chase Brown and the rest of the Bengals running backs are laser-focused on what they can do to support QB Joe Burrow and the offense, and get Cincinnati back in the playoffs. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

This offseason, Brown continued to work on becoming a better pass catcher. He spent time in Atlanta working with Drew Lieberman, who also coaches Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and a slew of other NFL players. After building a base foundation with Lieberman last year, Brown spent time fine-tuning those skills this summer when going up against players such as New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II.

Those skills are valuable when playing with an MVP-caliber quarterback such as Burrow. "I'm just always keeping my eyes on him and being ready for anything," Brown said. "I mean, he's the best in the world at what he does. He's going to figure out a way to get you the ball."

That aspect is top of mind when Hill evaluates running backs in each draft class. Of course, Hill said, a running back needs to add value in the run game. But it takes much more than that in order to earn high-leverage reps in critical moments.

"What else do you do if it's not first-and-10?" Hill said. "If it's third-and-5, can we count on you in pass protection? That's one of the first things I watch -- is he a liability or can he do it? Can he take on a big role on third down?"

When Brooks left Texas Tech after five seasons, he was the Red Raiders' all-time leading rusher (4,369 yards). But when the Bengals drafted him, he immediately took pride in his pass protection and the value he added as a receiver.

It helps that Taylor and Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire both employ an offensive style that prioritizes getting running backs the ball out of the backfield.

"I love breaking linebackers off in pass protection and then not afraid to gash them whenever that time is presented for itself," Brooks said.

For how good Cincinnati's wide receivers are, the Bengals know just how potent their offense can be with more production from the backs. And it doesn't matter if it comes from on the ground or through the air.