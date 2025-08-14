Taylor Swift describes her excitement when the Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy in 2024 and her transition to becoming a big football fan. (0:27)

Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast welcomed perhaps its most famous guest yet on Wednesday: Taylor Swift.

The episode marked her debut appearance on the show -- a full-circle moment after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first expressed interest in Swift during a July 2023 episode following her Kansas City "Eras Tour" stop. The two have been public as a couple since September 2023.

A countdown clock appeared on Swift's website Monday, set to expire at 12:12 a.m. ET on Tuesday. When it hit zero, a "New Heights" Instagram teaser revealed the title of her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

On the podcast Wednesday, Swift shared even more -- from the tracklist to a Texas Longhorns nod, and maybe even breaking the internet.

Here's what we learned from "New Heights."

Album reveal: Palette and the playlist

"The Life of a Showgirl" will be Swift's 12th studio album, set for release on Oct. 3.

The cover art -- revealed on the show -- prominently features the color orange, which Swift explained after being prompted by the retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

"I've just always liked [the color orange], Jason," Swift said. "It feels like kind of energetically how my life has felt. And this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant."

Get a first look at the cover of Taylor's new album The Life of a Showgirl



Available for pre-order now at https://t.co/aYNn7lTXv8 and releasing everywhere 10/3



NEW EPISODE OUT NOW ... And, baby, that's show business for you ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/BULHWUkDC4 — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 13, 2025

The album includes 12 tracks, with the final, titular song featuring pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

And now for The Life of a Showgirl back cover and tracklist reveal ............ pic.twitter.com/qYYZe62OfK — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 13, 2025

Spectator to superfan

Over the years, Swift hasn't just followed Kelce and the Chiefs; she's become a full-fledged NFL fan.

"Oh my god, I fell in love with it," Swift said. "I became obsessed with it. I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, 'We drafted Xavier Worthy!' And my friends were like, 'Who body snatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?' I was screeching. I couldn't believe it."

The All-Pro tight end confirmed she was the first to tell him that Kansas City drafted the fastest man in the class -- Texas Longhorn alum Xavier Worthy, who set the 40-yard dash record at the 2024 NFL combine with a time of 4.21 seconds.

"...I couldn't believe it either," Kelce said. "I was like, 'Is she right? I'm gonna have to look this up. Did she get the wrong information here?' But yeah, we traded up."

Swift continued to flex her growing NFL knowledge by calling out defensive schemes. Later in the conversation she and Kelce discussed the physical demands of their careers and swapped recovery stories.

"New Heights": Podcast or dating app?

Swift acknowledged the role the Kelce brothers' show played in her relationship with Travis, saying: "This podcast did a lot for me. I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend."

Kelce had first gone public with his interest in July 2023, expressing disappointment that he couldn't meet her at her Kansas City "Eras Tour" stop.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings," Travis said at the time. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I had received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift [a friendship bracelet] with my number on it."

The unconventional move worked, though Swift admitted it caught her off-guard.

"This dude didn't get a meet-and-greet, and he's making it everyone's problem," she said. "That's what I thought at first."

The songstress also admitted that she has "never seen the original" friendship bracelet.

Swift and the "Jason Kelce experience"

Swift's introduction to the Eagles' longtime center was a memorable one.

"I'll always remember meeting you for the first time, Jason," she said.

As a response, Jason asked, "What was that first impression like? Did you know I was told to be on my best behavior?"

She described one of her first experiences with Jason while cheering on Travis at the AFC Championship game in January 2024. Jason being on his "best behavior" included jumping shirtless out of a suite window at Highmark Stadium.

Did the Swifties break the internet? Jason's "numerology" says yes

While Swift was discussing her new album, the podcast feed on YouTube ended abruptly after around 1 hour and 45 minutes of conversation. The show's account acknowledged the blip on X.

I mean this video being 1.3 million views is the epitome of numerology — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) August 14, 2025

We hit a glitch but will be back shortly!!! — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 14, 2025

More than a million listeners had tuned in -- likely contributing to the hiccup. Among them: Indiana Fever star and noted Swiftie Caitlin Clark, who was happy to play her part in "breaking the internet."