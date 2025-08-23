Stephen A. Smith highlights Lamar Jackson's accolades, calling him the most talented quarterback in the NFL right now. (2:14)

The Baltimore Ravens open the 2025 NFL regular season at the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7 at Highmark Stadium.

The most high-profile roster question is whether Baltimore will place pass-catching tight end Isaiah Likely on injured reserve -- which means he would miss at least the first four games of the regular season -- or keep him on the 53-man roster. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has been purposely vague on the exact return for Likely, who suffered small fracture in his foot on July 29.

A few roster spots opened up recently due to injuries to outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (elbow) and rookie sixth-round cornerbacks Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam, both of whom hurt their knees.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Ravens:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Lamar Jackson and Cooper Rush.

The Ravens are set on Rush being the top backup behind Jackson even though he's had an uneven preseason. Baltimore has to decide whether to stick with Devin Leary, who struggled this summer, as its No. 3 quarterback on the practice squad or sign someone else off waivers. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta mentioned after the draft that there were a few quarterbacks they liked who got picked before they were on the clock.

RUNNING BACKS (4): Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali.

One of the questions entering training camp was whether Baltimore would keep three or four running backs. Harbaugh said after the second preseason game that the Ravens would carry four running backs. With Mitchell missing time recently with a hamstring injury, the Ravens probably want to keep Ali as insurance.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace and LaJohntay Wester.

Walker, a fourth-round pick from a year ago, has been among the top performers for the Ravens over the spring and summer. Wester solidified his spot by returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown in the preseason opener.

TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACK (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar and Patrick Ricard.

The big decision will be whether to keep Likely on the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve. If Likely goes on IR, he will count as one of the team's eight designated players to return this season. If he's on the 53-man roster, he will have a chance to play in the Ravens' grueling first month of the season which includes games against the Bills, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Ben Cleveland, Joseph Noteboom, Carson Vinson and Corey Bullock.

There's an additional open spot because rookie third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) won't be ready for the start of the season and will remain on the Non-Football Injury list for a minimum of four games. Bullock, the backup center, is on the bubble for the ninth spot. Harbaugh said the team has 10 offensive linemen worthy of making the 53-man roster but it's difficult to keep that many.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5): Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, John Jenkins, Broderick Washington and Aeneas Peebles.

The Ravens can go with a reduced number of defensive linemen because they can cut 10-year veteran Brent Urban, who doesn't have to clear waivers because he's a vested veteran and can get re-signed to the practice squad. CJ Okoye, a 370-pound defensive tackle, is probably on the wrong side of the bubble.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (5): Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, Tavius Robinson, Mike Green and David Ojabo.

One of the toughest decisions looming over the Ravens was the fifth outside linebacker spot. But Adisa Isaac dislocated his elbow in the second preseason game and won't return until midway through the season. This opened the door for Ojabo, a second-round pick in 2022 who has been limited to four sacks in 18 games due to injuries.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4): Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan and Jake Hummel.

Undrafted rookie Jay Higgins IV has been a playmaker in the preseason and he provides value on special teams. But, in order for Higgins to make the team, the Ravens would have to release Ojabo or cut their 11th defensive back.

CORNERBACKS (7): Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, Jalyn Armour-Davis, T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin.

The Ravens have one of the deepest cornerback groups in the NFL, but none of their top four (Humphrey, Wiggins, Alexander and Awuzie) play special teams. Martin, who made plays on defense in the second preseason game, makes the cut because of his impact on coverage and return teams.

SAFETIES (4): Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Sanoussi Kane and Reuben Lowery.

It seemed like a near-certainty that Beau Brade would make the team as the No. 3 safety at the start of training camp. But Kane and Lowery, an undrafted rookie who has been a ball magnet, have moved past Brade on the depth chart.

SPECIALISTS (3): K Tyler Loop, P Jordan Stout, LS Nick Moore.

The only suspense at this position ended after the second preseason game, when Harbaugh announced Loop would be Baltimore's kicker entering the 2025 season. A rookie sixth-round pick, Loop will replace Justin Tucker, a 13-year veteran who was cut in May amid an NFL investigation for sexual misconduct.