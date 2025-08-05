Ravens rookie Tyler Loop unfazed replacing Justin Tucker

Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- At the Baltimore Ravens' team meeting on Sunday morning, coach John Harbaugh wanted to turn up the heat even more on rookie kicker Tyler Loop.

"You're going into the stadium, and all the fans are going to be watching you," Harbaugh told Loop.

In front of 26,052 at M&T Bank Stadium, Loop didn't flinch and hit all 11 of his field-goal attempts including from 56 yards and 60 yards. Since being selected in the sixth round this year, Loop has shown a strong leg and an equally strong confidence in his ability, which is critical considering he's involved in the biggest storyline of Baltimore's training camp.

The Ravens selected the 24-year-old Loop to succeed Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Tucker was released in May amid accusations of sexual misconduct and has since been suspended 10 games by the league.

Loop, who played at the University of Arizona, said he's not really fazed by the increased pressure that comes with trying to replace Tucker.

"I think it can be pressure if you focus on it," Loop said. "But if we're focused on what I can control, my process, all that stuff, it just, it's one of those things."

Loop is the first kicker to drafted by the Ravens in the team's 30-year history. He is also the only current kicker on the roster after Baltimore waived undrafted rookie John Hoyland on Saturday.

Harbaugh, though, wants to wait before giving the job to Loop.

"He's kicking well enough to win the job," Harbaugh said. "But as we know, it's going to be the [preseason] games that's going to mean the most."

Like Tucker, Loop has proven to be accurate. He has made 51 of his 55 field goal attempts (92.7%) in team drills.

After he launched a 60-yard field goal at the stadium practice Sunday, Loop outstretched both arms before twirling his index finger in the air.

"The second it left my foot, I'm like, 'There we go,'" Loop said.

After Loop's kick sailed perfectly through the middle of the uprights, he got a pat on the back from Harbaugh and a hug from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens punter Jordan Stout, who is Loop's holder, said the Ravens' tracking system indicated that kick would've been good from 67 yards. Stout also mentioned how Loop's confidence had to skyrocket after an impressive showing at M&T Bank Stadium before correcting himself.

"He's a pretty confident guy in the first place," Stout said. "It may not change anything. He's confident enough now, in the best way possible."

Ravens senior special teams coach Randy Brown hand-picked Loop after working out around 30 kickers all over the country before the draft. The Ravens then revealed their level of faith in Loop by not bringing in a veteran to compete with him.

It seems like Loop is set to take over for Tucker as long as he produces in the preseason, which begins Thursday when the Ravens play host to the Indianapolis Colts. But, at every step so far, Loop has shown he is not intimidated by the pressure of following a seven-time Pro Bowl kicker in Tucker.

"One thing we talk about is just staying loose and just enjoying it," Loop said. "Really, this is such a short time for us. The more that we can control what we can control, and one of the things is our emotions and our response to things. So if I can get out there and just have fun, that's special and a big thing for me. I'm enjoying it."