Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is suited up and practicing Monday with the team for the first time in training camp.

Stafford, 37, had been sidelined because of an aggravated disk in his back, and other than throwing passes in a workout two weeks ago had not practiced with the team.

He didn't practice even last week despite coach Sean McVay saying he expected him to do so. Instead, Stafford spent time in a "restorative and rejuvenation" chamber parked next to the Rams' practice field.

McVay said last week that the chamber is designed to help with recovery but is "kind of normal for any of our players" and that its use "wasn't anything specifically related to [Stafford's] back."

The coach has emphasized that although the Rams were being cautious with Stafford's back, he would have been available to play if it were the regular season.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.