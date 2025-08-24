Mike Tannenbaum questions whether Trevor Lawrence has the fundamentals to fulfill his potential in the NFL and whether the Jaguars should look to draft a quarterback in upcoming seasons. (0:37)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7 at EverBank Stadium.

After an influx of new players in the offseason the Jaguars will certainly have a new look in 2025. There are 24 new names in the 53-man final roster projection, including six offensive linemen, two running backs, two tight ends, and four defensive linemen.

That kind of roster turnover is expected when there's a regime change. The bulk of the additions have come on offense (14), which isn't a surprise considering new head coach Liam Coen's offensive background.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Jaguars:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens

Lawrence looks more confident and decisive, and Coen said he likes the way Lawrence is driving the ball. Undrafted rookie Seth Henigan is a practice squad candidate as a player who could develop into a potential backup in two years.

RUNNING BACKS (4): Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen Jr.

It looks like a committee approach here, because the Jaguars like featuring Tuten's speed (especially as a pass catcher), and Allen is the best pass protector in the group. Those two rookies will play a lot, which will take away some work from Etienne and Bigsby. Etienne also will be a fixture in the pass game.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, Austin Trammell

Washington arguably had the best camp of any player on the roster and he's going to be significantly involved even with the addition of Hunter. Thomas has had some frustrating moments in camp, but there's no concern about him failing to follow up his impressive rookie season. Hunter keeps impressing teammates with the way he's handling flip-flopping sides, especially with the mental workload of learning a new offense and defense. Don't be surprised if the Jaguars add a player here after cuts.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Brenton Strange, Hunter Long, Johnny Mundt

Lawrence has developed a good chemistry with Strange. He has been a safety valve option and one of the most reliable pass catchers, so he could be headed for a 50-catch season. Mundt and Long are primarily blockers.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Chuma Edoga, Anton Harrison, Patrick Mekari, Wyatt Milum, Fred Johnson, Jonah Monheim

Edoga appears to have won the job at right guard over Mekari, but both players also can play tackle and may get fill-in work there when injuries hit. Milum and Cole Van Lanen are battling a lower-body injuries, and there's a chance Van Lanen (who can play both tackle spots) could start the season on IR. Cleveland had an impressive camp and locked down the left guard spot. Coen called out Harrison's consistency in the spring and he seems to have responded.

DEFENSIVE LINE (10): Josh Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Travon Walker, Emmanuel Ogbah, Maason Smith, Dawuane Smoot, Khalen Saunders, Danny Striggow, Jordan Jefferson

The interior has been an issue the past several seasons, especially in terms of pass rush. Armstead and Smith are back on the field after missing several weeks with injuries, and the hope is those two will make a big difference. Saunders, acquired in a trade last weekend, will help against the run. Jefferson, a fourth-round pick last season, is on the bubble after a less-than-impressive camp. This is another position the Jaguars could add to after cuts.

LINEBACKERS (6): Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Jack Kiser, Dennis Gardeck, Ventrell Miller, Branson Combs

Yasir Abdullah is a name to watch, too. Kiser, the team's fourth-round pick this season, has made Chad Muma, the team's third-round pick in 2022, expendable, both as a defensive sub and on special teams. This is likely Lloyd's last season in Jacksonville after the Jaguars didn't pick up his fifth-year option.

CORNERBACKS (6): Jourdan Lewis, Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Christian Braswell, De'Antre Prince, Montaric Brown

Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile recently called Lewis "unbelievable for us." Lewis has had the best camp of any defensive player and consistently made plays throughout camp. Braswell has been one of the team's more pleasant surprises. Jones made news earlier this offseason when he said he had never played zone in his high school and college career, but he adjusted to Campanile's zone-heavy scheme and has been one of the more consistent players in camp. Brown (lower body injury) is a candidate to start the season on IR.

SAFETIES (5): Eric Murray, Andrew Wingard, Antonio Johnson, Darnell Savage, Rayuan Lane III

Murray and Wingard have gotten most of the first-team reps. Johnson has redeemed himself after struggling in 2024, and Savage has spent time at safey and nickel. The Jaguars do like to employ a three-safety look (they call that third safety a nickel linebacker) and that allows Johnson more opportunities. Lane has flashed on defense and has a major role on special teams. Rookie Caleb Ransaw, the team's third-round pick, is likely headed to IR.

SPECIALISTS (3): Logan Cooke (P), Cam Little (K), Ross Matiscik (LS)

This is perhaps the strongest position group. Little's 70-yard field goal in the preseason opener was the talk of the NFL for a week. Cooke is coming off his first Pro Bowl and Matiscik has made the last two Pro Bowls.