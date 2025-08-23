Stephen A. Smith argues that C.J. Stroud needs a better supporting cast in order to perform well this year. (1:00)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans open the 2025 NFL regular season at the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 7 at SoFi Stadium.

There aren't many surprises with the Texans' roster with many roles being set coming into camp, but the biggest challenge this offseason has always revolved around the starting lineups on the offensive line.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Texans:

QUARTERBACKS (2): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills.

Even though Graham Mertz is a sixth-round pick, he had work to do to overtake Mills. He wasn't successful in doing that or convincing the Texans to carry three QBs -- especially after his three-interception performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

Can the Texans' re-made offensive line give quarterback C.J. Stroud the protection he needs? Troy Taormina/Imagn Images

RUNNING BACKS (5): Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, Woody Marks, British Brooks

The door is open here with Joe Mixon not practicing in camp as he continues to nurse his ankle injury -- which means he can land on the non-football injury list to start the regular season. He'll eventually return, but there's opportunity in the meantime. Brooks' versatility with special teams and ability to play fullback also helps him grab a spot.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Christian Kirk, Xavier Hutchinson, Braxton Berrios

The surprise is Berrios. Coming into camp he was on the outside looking in, but his special teams value -- along with the trade of wideout John Metchie III to the Philadelphia Eagles -- gives him a better shot at making the team.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Dalton Schultz, Harrison Bryant, Cade Stover

The Texans lost Brevin Jordan to a season-ending injury, but they traded Metchie for Bryant to help absorb that loss.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Cam Robinson, Aireontae Ersery, Laken Tomlinson, Juice Scruggs, Jake Andrews, Jarrett Patterson, Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher, Ed Ingram.

The offensive line looks pretty much the same as it did heading into training camp outside of one change. Swing tackle Trent Brown most likely will end up on the PUP list since he hasn't practiced throughout camp. Ingram has impressed the coaches and could push for a starting role as the season unfolds.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): Will Anderson Jr., Denico Autry, Dylan Horton, Tim Settle Jr., Sheldon Rankins, Folorunso Fatukasi, Mario Edwards Jr., Danielle Hunter, Darrell Taylor, Derek Barnett

The defensive line returns three of the four starters from last year. The only new face among the starters isn't even a completely new face in defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who returns to Houston after spending 2024 with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans feel this is their deepest unit, but their depth might suffer a hit as Autry could land on the PUP list to start the season.

LINEBACKERS (5): Henry To'oTo'o, E.J. Speed, Azeez Al-Shaair, Jamal Hill, Christian Harris

Harris looked like he was going to land on the PUP list as he dealt with a nagging injury throughout camp, but he returned to practice this month and has been running with the starters.

CORNERBACKS (6): Derek Stingley Jr., Tremon Smith, Jaylin Smith, Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre, D'Angelo Ross

Tremon Smith and Ross earn their way onto the roster because of their immense special teams value, while the rest firmly hold onto their spots for one of the best positional groups on the team.

SAFETIES (4): Calen Bullock, Jalen Mills, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, M.J. Stewart

It was really between Mills and Russ Yeast for the last spot among the safeties. Yeast had a strong camp running with the second and third team, but could he handle starting defense reps? Not sure, whereas Mills has nine years of veteran experience. Gardner-Johnson suffered a knee injury in the beginning of camp, but it wasn't long-term and could play as early as Week 1.

SPECIALISTS (3): Ka'imi Fairbairn (K), Austin Brinkman (LS), Tommy Townsend (P)

Brinkman steps in as the long snapper after the departure of Jon Weeks, who held down the position since 2010 before walking in free agency.