NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints open the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 7 at Caesars Superdome.

The Saints face some tough decisions at linebacker and defensive lineman, and they already started that process by trading veteran defensive tackle Khalen Saunders to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The other question is how many quarterbacks will they keep after narrowing the starting competition to Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough. Will Jake Haener be a backup, or do the Saints go with two active quarterbacks?

Tight ends Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau will start the season on the physically unable to perform list (PUP), while WR Bub Means, G Nick Saldiveri, C Will Clapp and TE Mason Pline will be on injured reserve.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Saints:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener

There was a thought that the Saints might keep only two of the three quarterbacks, but Haener could stick around as a veteran backup. That decision could depend on a player not on the roster. The Saints have signed and released rookie Hunter Dekkers a few times, but if they bring him back to develop on the practice squad, perhaps they will keep only three.

RUNNING BACKS (4): Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, Velus Jones Jr.

Neal missed time because of an injury, but he'll likely still make the roster. The biggest question is what they do with the last spot? Though Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers miss the initial 53, Edwards-Helaire could stick around for a practice squad spot and Jones makes the roster for his versatility and ability to return kicks.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, Mason Tipton, Devaughn Vele, Dante Pettis

There has been an outside perception all summer that the Saints need a wideout with size, and they seemed to agree after trading with the Broncos for Vele last week. Vele's addition could mean Cedrick Wilson Jr., who took a pay cut to stay with the team this year, might not make the cut. Pettis makes the roster because he's listed as the backup kick and punt returner to Shaheed. Tipton has played his way onto the roster thanks to another good camp, while Bub Means will spend the season on injured reserve.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Juwan Johnson, Jack Stoll, Treyton Welch

Injuries really decimated this position, with Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill missing camp because of knee injuries. The Saints might opt to be short at this position as those two work their way back. Welch makes the roster over rookie Moliki Matavao after making big plays in both preseason games.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Erik McCoy, Kelvin Banks Jr., Cesar Ruiz, Taliese Fuaga, Trevor Penning, Landon Young, Dillon Radunz, Torricelli Simpkins III, Luke Fortner

The Saints might have to keep an extra interior lineman while Penning deals with a toe injury. Simpkins has played well, and the Saints recently traded for center Fortner. That doesn't mean Fortner sticks around long term, but he should make the initial roster. Young was carted off in the preseason finale and the extent of his injury is unknown. If it's long term, the Saints will have to adjust as Young was set to be a backup swing tackle/guard. They'll likely look at the waiver wire after final cuts if that is the case.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): Cameron Jordan, Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Fadil Diggs, Chris Rumph II, Bryan Bresee, Davon Godchaux, Nathan Shepherd, Vernon Broughton, Khristian Boyd

It felt like a toss-up between Saunders and Shepherd going into camp, but the Saints showed their cards in the second preseason, sitting Shepherd and trading Saunders to the Jaguars. Isaiah Foskey made the roster before camp, but rookie Diggs has quickly surpassed him. With Saunders gone, Boyd gets the last roster spot. John Ridgeway III was recently injured and is a potential candidate for injured reserve if his pec issue is long term.

LINEBACKERS (5): Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Danny Stutsman, Nephi Sewell, Jaylan Ford

Stutsman has had a very productive camp and will be a primary backup, which leaves the last two spots for players who can fill special teams roles. Does that last spot go to Ford, Sewell or Isaiah Stalbird? There are cases for all three linebackers, and the last preseason game could decide their fate.

CORNERBACKS (4): Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alontae Taylor, Isaac Yiadom, Quincy Riley

Rico Payton was the last cornerback cut, so defensive back Ugo Amadi could make the roster. The Saints likely would want to develop Payton another year, so he's a practice squad candidate if he doesn't make the initial 53. The rest of the group is the same as it was earlier in the summer.

SAFETIES (6): Julian Blackmon, Justin Reid, Jordan Howden, Jonas Sanker, J.T. Gray, Ugo Amadi

No real changes here except swapping out the now-retired Tyrann Mathieu for Blackmon. Sanker had an impressive camp and will make the roster. Gray has been injured but still makes the cut, and Amadi, who can play the nickel role, makes the roster ahead of Terrell Burgess.

SPECIALISTS (3): Zach Wood (LS), Blake Grupe (K), Kai Kroeger (P)

Grupe excelled during training camp. Charlie Smyth might make the practice squad again this year, but Grupe was the clear winner. The Saints cut Matthew Hayball and will go with Kroger over James Burnip after a three-man punter competition.