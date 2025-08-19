Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tuesday proved a big day for the New York Giants as star wide receiver Malik Nabers and left tackle Andrew Thomas returned to practice.

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo was also among a handful of players that came back from injuries to practice. The fourth-round pick had missed the past couple weeks with a hamstring injury.

Nabers returned in a limited capacity from a minor back problem after last practicing 12 days ago. He took part in individual drills, running a few routes without any noticeable discomfort, before going off to the side and working on an elliptical machine.

The second-year wide receiver spent the rest of practice watching as the Giants continue to proceed with caution with their top playmaker. It only reinforces the belief that Nabers will be at 100 percent for the season opener.

Skattebo, meanwhile, returned and participated in some live team drills.

Thomas passed a physical and was elevated from the PUP list. He had been there since the start of the summer after undergoing Lisfranc surgery on his foot last year. He did not participate in the spring workouts, instead continuing his rehab.

Getting Thomas on the field two-plus weeks from the opener gives him a strong chance to be ready for the Sept. 6 matchup with the division rival Washington Commanders. The Giants said at the beginning of training camp they expected him to be ready for Week 1. They were aiming to activate him mid-summer.

In his first day back at practice since last year, Thomas was eased back into the action. He did a little during individual drills, but spent most of practice working on the side with an athletic trainer. Still, that was a step in the right direction.

"It feels great," Thomas said. "It has been a long time. I'm grateful to be back out there. I know I'm not all the way back practicing with everyone, but to get some [individual drills] felt good."

Still, Thomas wouldn't fully commit to being ready for the Commanders. He admitted the rehab from this injury hasn't been easy.

"It's a tough injury to come back from for big guys," he said.

The availability of both Nabers and Thomas -- arguably their two best players -- is crucial for the Giants. It's why they've played it safely with the Pro Bowlers this summer. Thomas, in particular, may be the team's most indispensable player; it's won just three of 18 games without him the past two seasons.

"Today was the day that we were planning on working to get him back towards," Giants coach Brian Daboll said. "We'll take it slow, but the trainers did a really good job and [Thomas has] done a nice job. We'll just keep building him."

It likely will have to be without any preseason snaps. The Giants close their preseason Thursday night against the New England Patriots. It seems illogical for Nabers and Thomas to play considering Tuesday was their final practice before the game and they were extremely limited.