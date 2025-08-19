Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints are taking their quarterback decision down to the wire.

The Saints have yet to name a starter in the final week of training camp, the last team to do so. Saints coach Kellen Moore said they want to use this week to make their decision.

"We've got three days of practice and a game [against the Denver Broncos], so we've got some excellent work coming our way," Moore said.

Moore said the competition between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler has been very close and they want to continue it through the next week.

"It's really, really close -- numbers, experiences, reps, everything -- it's going all the way back to the start of training camp. Everything is very, very close between this group. We'll see how it all plays out," Moore said.

Through the first two preseason games, Rattler completed 71.4% of his passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and one interception and has been sacked three times. Shough completed 70.6% of his passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception and has been sacked four times.

When asked what the deadline was for a decision, Moore joked that the Saints will play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 7, so "hopefully before that."

"I think both these guys are putting in tremendous effort, tremendous work. They're both doing a ton of good things, so we'll see how it goes," Moore said.

Moore said the team has not been told about any decision yet.

"We haven't named one. So we haven't gone through that. Once we make that decision, they'll know, and then you guys will know. ... We're not hiding anything, guys, don't worry," he joked.