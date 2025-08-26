Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer on Tuesday would not get into the specifics of his meeting with Micah Parsons after the Pro Bowl edge rusher did not wear his jersey and lay down on a medical table during Friday's preseason game, but he remains resolute that Parsons will be available Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

For the first time, however, Schottenheimer admitted Parsons could be limited in his work against the defending Super Bowl champions if he does play.

"At the end of the day as soon as he can get out there, that's great, but again there will be a ramp-up plan for him," Schottenheimer said. "And when he lines up out there to play, do I think he would play 75 plays and every play? Probably not. I don't think that that's real. But I do think that he can be very disruptive like we all know."

Parsons has not practiced all summer as he goes through a hold-in regarding a contract extension that does not appear to be forthcoming at the moment. Even as Terry McLaurin and Trey Hendrickson ended their holdouts with the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively, nothing has changed about Parsons' talks.

The Cowboys appear content to have Parsons play the season on the $21.324 million fifth-year option of his rookie contract. Parsons had an MRI on his back last Friday that came back clean, and Schottenheimer said "at this time," Parsons is cleared medically to practice. After the required three days off, per league rules, the Cowboys return to practice on Friday. They will have three practices on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before flying to Philadelphia.

"Every day that he can get out there and get reps would be great," Schottenheimer said, "but I do think very strongly that him being around has helped him. Doing some of the walk-throughs and things like that, it does help. There's communication, there's signals that come from the sideline, there's communication from player to player that he's getting all those things.

"But the best way to get better at football is to play football, so I would say as soon as possible would be the desired effect."