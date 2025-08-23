Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is not sure if he will be able to play the regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4, but he might start the season on the 53-man roster anyway.

Diggs is currently on the physically unable to perform list and has yet to practice, but he said, "I feel way better than I should feel."

Asked about playing Week 1, Diggs said, "Maybe, maybe not."

If Diggs opens the season on PUP, then he would be forced to miss the first four games. If the team believes Diggs could be ready to play earlier, then they could carry him on their roster to open the season.

He said his rehab work has picked up recently and he will do more over the next few days as the Cowboys make their final decisions on the roster and turn their attention to the Eagles.

"I want to practice a lot," Diggs said. "I want to get as much practice as possible, get the game reps in, get the live reps in. I haven't practiced in a while, so I feel the practice will tell a lot more where I am."

Diggs' 2024 season ended with four games to play because of a left knee injury that required chondral tissue graft surgery in January. He missed all but two games in 2023 because of a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in a practice. The two surgeries were unrelated.

Diggs opted to rehab mostly in south Florida in the offseason, leading to the Cowboys enforcing a de-escalator clause in his contract that cost him $500,000 of his base salary.

"I think it's a mutual decision," Diggs said when asked if the call will be his when he returns to action. "If they see something that I don't see or if I feel something that they don't know that I feel, it's going to be that. It's just about communicating and going out there and seeing what I can do."

After some issues with communication in the offseason, Diggs said it now is "great."

Having Diggs would bolster a cornerback group that is thin. The Cowboys have used DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam, who was acquired in the offseason in a trade from the Buffalo Bills, as the starters with undrafted rookie Zion Childress and veteran Kemon Hall working in the slot.

It is possible the Cowboys could look to shore up the cornerback spot with a trade, free-agent signing or waiver-wire pickup following Tuesday's final cuts.

"Oh, I'm very hungry," Diggs said. "I'm itching to get back out on the field. Like, I can't wait."