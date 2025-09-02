        <
          Saints add another former GM, Thomas Dimitroff, as consultant

          • Katherine TerrellSep 2, 2025, 04:15 PM
          NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints have hired former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff as a consultant, the team announced Tuesday.

          Dimitroff, who was Falcons GM from 2008-20, is the third former general manager currently working for the Saints front office. Assistant general manager Jeff Ireland was the Miami Dolphins GM from 2008-13, and the Saints re-hired former GM Randy Mueller, who was the Saints GM from 2000-01, last year as a senior personnel advisor.

          The Saints also hired Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler as an advisor last year before the Tennessee Titans hired him as an assistant GM.