MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller is doubtful for the team's season opener after sustaining an injury earlier this week, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

Waller suffered a hip strain before Wednesday's practice, McDaniel said and exacerbated it the following day. Waller did not participate at practice either day and is not expected to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

"While trying to prevent a setback, he had a setback," McDaniel said Friday. "So what does that mean? It means he's being challenged. The most eager player to play has another challenge. I know he's up for it, but I don't think he's going to play this week, which wasn't planned.

"We had already planned not to practice him anyway -- something that we didn't know if it was what it was until we knew what it was. But we were planning for a setback prevention, and he had a setback."

The Dolphins traded for Waller in July, and the former Pro Bowler came out of a yearlong retirement to join the team. Miami was cautious with his workload, however, and he didn't practice for the first time until August 20. Since his return, Waller has not practiced three consecutive days -- which McDaniel said was by design.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back De'Von Achane are "absolutely" on track to play Sunday, McDaniel said. Both players missed roughly three weeks of practice in August but returned to the field in limited capacity this week.

Right guard James Daniels, who didn't miss any practices this summer after tearing his Achilles last season, suffered an ankle injury to the opposite leg at practice this week, McDaniel said, and is considered questionable to play against the Colts.