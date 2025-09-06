Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Browns and rookie running back Quinshon Judkins have reached and agreement on a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.4 million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday, three weeks after prosecutors declined to pursue a formal misdemeanor battery charge over an alleged domestic incident in South Florida in late July.

Judkins, the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, was the final member of this year's draft class to sign as the Browns waited for a resolution to his legal matter.

Judkins was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence and battery charge in Fort Lauderdale on July 12 and was not with the team during training camp. While the legal matter has been behind Judkins, the situation was still under review by the league, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN on Wednesday.

A standout at Ole Miss and Ohio State, Judkins is not expected to play Sunday in the Browns' season opener at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has three running backs on its active roster: Jerome Ford, fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson and undrafted rookie Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, the latter of whom was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers last week.