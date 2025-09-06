Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will likely be without safety Harrison Smith and possibly left tackle Christian Darrisaw, two of their most important players, Monday night when they take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Smith practiced Saturday for the first time since a personal health issue sidelined him on Aug. 11, but he is listed as doubtful on the Vikings' injury report. He almost certainly needs more practice and conditioning work before he is ready to play in a game. Assuming he does not play, Smith's likely replacement is fourth-year safety Theo Jackson.

Darrisaw, meanwhile, participated fully in practice Saturday as he continues his recovery from the torn ACL and MCL in his left knee that he suffered last season. The team held him out of a key Thursday practice, part of a plan to ramp him up to regular-season work, and he is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said he was simply grateful that Darrisaw has put himself in position to have a chance to play but made no firm prediction on his status.

"We'll be able to have that conversation and figure out if he's going to go or not this week," O'Connell said. "If it's not this week, I know he's getting really, really close."

Speaking earlier this week, Darrisaw said: "I've got to have confidence in myself mentally [and] physically. I know I've got to be there all the way. You don't want to put yourself in a worse position, where you are kind of half-stepping. When I have that confidence and know that I'm ready to rock, I'll be out there for sure."