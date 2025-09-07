It's just the first week of the NFL season, but teams are in midseason form in their trolling.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hung on to defeat the New York Jets in Aaron Rodgers' return to MetLife Stadium. In a matchup that included seven lead changes, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell secured the win when he nailed a 60-yarder to give them the lead with 1:02 left in the game.

Rodgers threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-32 win, while Jets quarterback Justin Fields -- who started six games for Pittsburgh last season -- accounted for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers followed up their win with petty posts such as a reference to a viral advertisement from a British holiday package provider. They also turned off the airplane mode function on an iPhone.

Here's a look at the top trolls from Week 1.

The Bengals earned a Week 1 victory for the first time since 2021 as they defeated the Browns on the road.

Cincinnati went ahead for good in the low-scoring affair after a 35-yard field goal from Evan McPherson in the third quarter. Cleveland had a chance to retake the lead in the fourth, but Andre Szmyt missed a 36-yard kick with 2:25 remaining. Browns quarterback Joe Flacco threw an interception with 1:30 left to seal the Bengals' victory.

With both teams from Ohio, state bragging rights were on the line, and Cincinnati made sure to poke fun at Cleveland.

The Pete Carroll era in Las Vegas is off to a winning start. The Raiders defeated the Patriots on the road behind a strong defensive performance.

The Raiders' 13 points allowed are their fewest in a season opener since 2000. Ashton Jeanty ran for 38 yards and a score, becoming the first Raiders rookie running back to score a rushing touchdown in his debut since Josh Jacobs in 2019, according to ESPN Research.

Las Vegas provided a history lesson in its troll, referencing the phrase "The British are coming" from the American Revolution. In this case, the Raiders are the British.

Somebody said the Raiders were coming. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/utGLwZbx8h — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2025

Washington took care of business against an NFC East foe, beating the Giants at home.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels followed up his strong rookie campaign by accounting for 301 total yards and one touchdown. In his Commanders debut, Deebo Samuel had a team-high seven catches for 77 yards plus a 19-yard touchdown run.

Washington's troll centered on a viral moment earlier at the US Open. After winning his match, tennis player Kamil Majchrzak attempted to hand over his hat to a young fan, only for an older man to steal it. The older fan ended up apologizing about the moment and said he returned the hat. The Commanders added their own spin to the video, editing it to steal a "W" from the Giants.