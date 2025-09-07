Dan Graziano sits down with Travis Hunter to discuss playing both offense and defense in the NFL. (0:57)

The pregame tunnel doubles as a runway for the NFL's brightest stars to make an entrance long before the first snap.

Veterans and rookies alike have arrived in statement looks, some pairing tailored cuts with clean sneakers and crisp knits or even the occasional pop of team color. Accessories do the talking with icy chains, standout jewelry and sleek bags announcing their arrival before the helmets go on.

Some keep it strictly business in classic suits, others lean casual with relaxed looks and many land confidently in between with looks as loud as any pregame speech.

Whether they decided to keep it business, casual, or somewhere in between, here are the standout arrivals from Week 1.

Sunday best

The quest for our next title starts today.



LFB 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/UJocmSJM2T — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 7, 2025

Dressed to the 9️⃣s. pic.twitter.com/yyY63DzW86 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 7, 2025

Game 1 with the Pats 😤 pic.twitter.com/dw0ORfDjBx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 7, 2025