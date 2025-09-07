Open Extended Reactions

With Justin Fields and the New York Jets hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, it marks the first season opener in NFL history between starting quarterbacks who swapped teams they started for the previous season.

Rodgers makes his Steelers debut after going 6-12 as a starter for the Jets, while Fields debuts for New York after finishing 4-2 as Pittsburgh's QB1.

Those two aren't the only new faces in this matchup, as DK Metcalf begins his Pittsburgh tenure and the Jets kick off the Aaron Glenn era.

More recent history slightly favors New York: The Jets are 6-5 in their past 11 regular-season meetings vs. Pittsburgh, though they are 7-19 all time and have never beaten the Steelers by more than seven points. The Jets have dropped seven of their past nine openers, while the Steelers are 6-2-1 in that span.

Can Fields and Glenn reset New York's fortunes, or will Rodgers, Metcalf and T.J. Watt set the tone in Pittsburgh?

Follow along for live updates, highlights and the biggest moments from New York.

