The NFL season is back, and clean uniforms are arriving with it.
In the first game of the 2025 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are keeping it traditional. Dallas is donning its white uniforms, and Philadelphia is rocking midnight green threads with white pants as it begins its Super Bowl-defending quest.
It's a similar pattern for the league's first Brazil game, with a powder blue jersey, gold pant combination from the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are sticking to their classic look.
Uniform heat increases Sunday as New Orleans is debuting its "Gameday Gold" look against the Arizona Cardinals. It's the first time since 2002 that the Saints are wearing gold on the field. The latest design is a modernized version of the original. New Orleans is also painting its end zones gold for the occasion.
The Seattle Seahawks are set to wear collegiate navy jerseys with wolf grey pants against the San Francisco 49ers. It's one of their least commonly worn combinations. According to the Seahawks, they have worn this combination just 13 times since it debuted in 2012.
Here's a look at the Week 1 uniforms for all 32 NFL teams.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Fitted for Week 1❕@Invisalign | Win a jersey: https://t.co/gQLKpvU84I pic.twitter.com/JC7XbhoGIu— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 4, 2025
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Blue
Homecoming fits. @DeltaSonicWash | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/k4ZFyiZS28— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 3, 2025
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Football's back and so are we.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 2, 2025
Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/M3x9B581fG
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Brown
Pants: TBA
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Light navy
primary whites under the lights 🌃#DallasCowboys | @AveryDennison pic.twitter.com/2yo5P3rqQL— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 3, 2025
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Sunset orange
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Green and yellow, we stickin' to it— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 2, 2025
Week 1 threads 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSDuZvHGlB
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Deep steel blue
Pants: Deep steel blue
Gameday fit loading... ⏳ pic.twitter.com/XkSB6FnylV— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 4, 2025
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Powder blue
Pants: Gold
fitted 4 brazil pic.twitter.com/RYmZolwOjN— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 4, 2025
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Blue/yellow
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: Purple
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy
Pants: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Gold
Pants: Black
On Sunday we wear 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 ⚜️#Saints | @CaesarsNOLA pic.twitter.com/SejQ4S94yv— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 1, 2025
Gold endzones this Sunday ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/QeR5aOjfUA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 3, 2025
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Midnight Green
Pants: White
Classic combo for a classic rivalry@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/W3od5hcd43— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2025
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
We're soarin', flyin' ✈️ pic.twitter.com/kSiSxhIeHz— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 2, 2025
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: College navy
Pants: Wolf grey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: White
Pants: White
FOOTBALL IS HERE.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 2, 2025
And we start with a division rival 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0NRUh0en3J
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
🧊 BRITCHES REPORT 🧊: The @Titans will be decked out in all white - white jerseys, white britches and all white socks - in Sunday's season opener at the @Broncos. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/rkzeF2Z73n— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 3, 2025
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: Burgundy