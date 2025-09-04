Open Extended Reactions

The NFL season is back, and clean uniforms are arriving with it.

In the first game of the 2025 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are keeping it traditional. Dallas is donning its white uniforms, and Philadelphia is rocking midnight green threads with white pants as it begins its Super Bowl-defending quest.

It's a similar pattern for the league's first Brazil game, with a powder blue jersey, gold pant combination from the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are sticking to their classic look.

Uniform heat increases Sunday as New Orleans is debuting its "Gameday Gold" look against the Arizona Cardinals. It's the first time since 2002 that the Saints are wearing gold on the field. The latest design is a modernized version of the original. New Orleans is also painting its end zones gold for the occasion.

The Seattle Seahawks are set to wear collegiate navy jerseys with wolf grey pants against the San Francisco 49ers. It's one of their least commonly worn combinations. According to the Seahawks, they have worn this combination just 13 times since it debuted in 2012.

Here's a look at the Week 1 uniforms for all 32 NFL teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Blue

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Football's back and so are we.



Uni Combo | @PennStationSubs pic.twitter.com/M3x9B581fG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 2, 2025

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Brown

Pants: TBA

Dallas Cowboys

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Light navy

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Sunset orange

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Green and yellow, we stickin' to it



Week 1 threads 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSDuZvHGlB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 2, 2025

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Deep steel blue

Pants: Deep steel blue

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: TBA

Kansas City Chiefs

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver

Los Angeles Chargers

Helmet: White

Jersey: Powder blue

Pants: Gold

fitted 4 brazil pic.twitter.com/RYmZolwOjN — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 4, 2025

Helmet: Blue/yellow

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: Purple

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy

Pants: TBA

New Orleans Saints

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Gold

Pants: Black

Gold endzones this Sunday ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/QeR5aOjfUA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 3, 2025

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Philadelphia Eagles

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Midnight Green

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

San Francisco 49ers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Seattle Seahawks

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: College navy

Pants: Wolf grey

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: White

Pants: White

FOOTBALL IS HERE.



And we start with a division rival 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0NRUh0en3J — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 2, 2025

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

🧊 BRITCHES REPORT 🧊: The @Titans will be decked out in all white - white jerseys, white britches and all white socks - in Sunday's season opener at the @Broncos. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/rkzeF2Z73n — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 3, 2025

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: Burgundy