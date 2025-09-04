        <
          NFL Week 1 uniforms: Eagles, Cowboys stick to tradition in opener

          The Philadelphia Eagles are sticking with tradition for their uniform combination to open the 2025 season. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibSep 4, 2025, 01:00 PM

          The NFL season is back, and clean uniforms are arriving with it.

          In the first game of the 2025 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are keeping it traditional. Dallas is donning its white uniforms, and Philadelphia is rocking midnight green threads with white pants as it begins its Super Bowl-defending quest.

          It's a similar pattern for the league's first Brazil game, with a powder blue jersey, gold pant combination from the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are sticking to their classic look.

          Uniform heat increases Sunday as New Orleans is debuting its "Gameday Gold" look against the Arizona Cardinals. It's the first time since 2002 that the Saints are wearing gold on the field. The latest design is a modernized version of the original. New Orleans is also painting its end zones gold for the occasion.

          The Seattle Seahawks are set to wear collegiate navy jerseys with wolf grey pants against the San Francisco 49ers. It's one of their least commonly worn combinations. According to the Seahawks, they have worn this combination just 13 times since it debuted in 2012.

          Here's a look at the Week 1 uniforms for all 32 NFL teams.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Blue

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Brown

          Pants: TBA

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Light navy

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Sunset orange

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Deep steel blue

          Pants: Deep steel blue

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: TBA

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Powder blue

          Pants: Gold

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Blue/yellow

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Purple

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: TBA

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Gold

          Pants: Black

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Midnight Green

          Pants: White

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: College navy

          Pants: Wolf grey

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Burgundy