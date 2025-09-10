LOS ANGELES -- When Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams saw the collision in the middle of the field that led to Puka Nacua bleeding from above his eye, he was concerned.

In the first quarter of the Rams' 14-9 season-opening victory over the Houston Texans, Nacua was taken to the locker room after a collision while catching a 9-yard pass. Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, who made the hit, was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

But, in what wasn't a surprise for many in the locker room who have seen Nacua play over the past two seasons, he returned to the game after being evaluated for a concussion and receiving stitches. On his first drive back, Nacua had catches for 19 and 24 yards.

"That's powerful Puk," Adams said. "He's a tough son of a gun, that's for sure."

The third-year receiver finished with 10 catches for 130 yards, by far the leading receiver despite missing time while getting stitches. The Rams' receiver room went through a big change this offseason, releasing longtime receiver Cooper Kupp and signing Adams. And while there's no doubt Adams will be a big part of this Rams offense in 2025, Sunday also showed just how important Nacua has become to this team.

"He's a special player," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "He's a special person on our team. His game comes to life on Sundays. He goes out there in practice and he's working. He is doing all this stuff. He's making plays and all that, but when it becomes tackle football is when Puka Nacua's game comes to life."

On Sunday, that looked like being a spark for a Rams offense that hadn't scored late in the second quarter and was struggling to move the ball down the field. The Rams especially missed Nacua because Adams was being shadowed by Texans All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for much of the game. Adams and Nacua combined for 19 of 28 targets against the Texans.

Nacua said the in-game stitches were a first for him, and while there was some padding covering his eye when he returned, it didn't take long for his focus to shift to the field.

"Hopefully these stitches are doing their job because I'm not hesitating to hit somebody else," Nacua said.

But while Nacua's play -- especially his physicality on the field -- "checks every box you're looking for," coach Sean McVay said, the Rams also know they need him on the field for this offense to find its form this season. In 2024, Kupp and Nacua both missed significant time because of injury.

"He's as tough as it gets," McVay said. "I had a buddy of mine text me that 'Nacua must mix his oatmeal with cement because he's so tough.' He's a stud, did an incredible job being able to come back in there.

"We always talk about trying to put our guys in the spots to keep them safe in a physical game. One of those deals that he did a great job and he had some traffic catches over the middle where he doesn't flinch and that's why a lot of them got flagged."

And while the Rams will try no doubt to avoid any unnecessary hard hits that Nacua takes, it's clear the ability to play such a physical game is something the young receiver takes pride in.

"I love playing this game of football," Nacua said. "I feel the excitement and the 'want to hit somebody' as much as, yeah, you take a couple shots here and there, [but] my excitement to go out there and hit somebody and be able to play with the physicality that I enjoy playing the game of football with is something that drives me to get back out there.

"And especially early on in the game and knowing that it was something quick and I was able to go back out there. I wanted to be out there as fast as possible for the guys."

That mindset and that physical play have been his calling card since his rookie season, but now without Kupp, Nacua will have the chance to show that to the NFL world even more.