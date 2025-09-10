        <
          49ers' Brock Purdy a 'long shot' to play in Week 2, coach says

          Stephen A. concerned about 49ers' injuries (1:18)

          Stephen A. Smith wonders whether the 49ers' Super Bowl window is starting to close. (1:18)

          • Nick WagonerSep 10, 2025, 08:33 PM
              Nick Wagoner is an NFL reporter at ESPN.
          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 2 meeting with the New Orleans Saints with the anticipation that quarterback Brock Purdy will not be available.

          Purdy, who is dealing with left shoulder and toe injuries, is a "long shot" to play against the Saints, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

          Purdy is not expected to practice on Wednesday, and Shanahan said it's possible that Purdy's toe injury, which is the main concern, could keep him out for multiple games.

          Mac Jones, who signed with the Niners as a free agent in March, would start in Purdy's place if he is ruled out.