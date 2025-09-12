Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. suffered a left quadriceps injury midway through the second quarter and was carted off the field. He was later ruled out.

Wise suffered the injury on a Green Bay extra-point attempt with 7 minutes, 34 seconds left in the second quarter. He became emotional while on the ground as teammates took a knee on the field. Eventually, almost the entire contingent on Washington's sideline surrounded Wise, who had a wrap around his left quad.

As Wise left the field he raised his right hand as fans applauded him.

Wise started the first two games at defensive end after signing a one-year deal with Washington in the offseason. The Commanders liked his strength setting the edge to defend the run while adding some pass-rush ability. Wise played his first eight seasons with New England.

Second-year end Javontae Jean-Baptiste replaced Wise on the ensuing series. The Commanders liked their defensive line depth entering the season and it will now be tested.

Also Thursday, the Commanders' John Bates, one of the NFL's top blocking tight ends, suffered a groin injury in the first half and was ruled out after halftime.