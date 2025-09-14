        <
        >

          Patriots vs. Dolphins: Week 2 NFL game highlights

          • Mike Reiss
            Close
            Mike Reiss
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Mike Reiss is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the New England Patriots. Reiss has covered the Patriots since 1997 and joined ESPN in 2009. In 2019, he was named Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
            Follow on X
          • Marcel Louis-Jacques
            Close
            Marcel Louis-Jacques
            ESPN
              Marcel Louis-Jacques joined ESPN in 2019 as a beat reporter covering the Buffalo Bills, before switching to the Miami Dolphins in 2021. The former Carolina Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer won the APSE award for breaking news and the South Carolina Press Association award for enterprise writing in 2018.
            Follow on X
          Sep 14, 2025, 06:02 PM

          MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins are hosting the New England Patriots in a NFL Week 2 matchup on Sunday.

          Both of these AFC East foes are coming off Week 1 losses, and are looking to get their seasons back on track. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is hoping to silence the noise around the team after their 33-8 defeat to the Colts. Meanwhile, Drake Maye and the Patriots are hoping to redeem themselves after suffering a 20-13 loss last week to the Raiders.

          Our two team reporters -- Mike Reiss for the Patriots, Marcel Louis-Jacques for the Dolphins-- are at Hard Rock Stadium and they're keeping you updated on all the biggest plays and highlights.

          Patriots-Dolphins highlights