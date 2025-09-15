Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Bears Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely with a groin injury, sources told ESPN.

Johnson, 26, exited the second quarter of the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday and did not return. He made a diving pass breakup and lay on his stomach while receiving medical attention from trainers before walking to Chicago's sideline.

After a brief visit to the injury tent, Johnson went back to the Bears' locker room.

The cornerback initially sustained a groin injury while training during the offseason and later told "The Pivot" podcast that he tore his adductor off his pelvic bone. He was placed on the non-football injury list in late July and missed all of training camp, the preseason and Chicago's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bears coach Ben Johnson said Sunday that he believed Jaylon Johnson and linebacker T.J. Edwards, who also exited the loss early with a hamstring injury, had "reaggravated" the injuries that sidelined both players for Week 1.

Sources told ESPN that the Bears are still evaluating the full extent of Johnson's injury and whether he will need surgery.

The 52 points given up by Chicago's defense was its most allowed since the 2014 season. The Lions averaged 8.8 yards per play in the Bears' second loss of the season, which was their highest rate allowed in a game since 1961.