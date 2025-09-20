ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos' quest for tight end Evan Engram to be an impactful part of their offense will have to wait another week after he was ruled out for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers because of a back injury.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said Friday that Engram's back injury "came up during Sunday's game'' against the Indianapolis Colts. Engram had one catch for 12 yards on 2 targets and played 25 snaps.

Engram, whom the Broncos signed to a two-year, $23 million deal in March, injured his calf during the second half of Denver's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. This season, Engram has 4 receptions for 33 yards on 6 targets, fewer in all categories than the Broncos envisioned for their offense.

Tight end has been a trouble spot in recent seasons, including last year when Lucas Krull led Denver's tight ends with 19 receptions. In 2024, 16 teams had two tight ends with more than 19 receptions, and Cincinnati had three tight ends reach that mark.

Despite Engram's recent injuries, Payton still believes he will have an impact on the offense.

"Certainly, he's going to play a big role for us,'' Payton said.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, one of Denver's other major free agent signings, was also ruled out Friday because of a thigh injury. Greenlaw did not play in the preseason and missed the Broncos' first two games.