Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton defended quarterback Bo Nix's mechanics Thursday with the promise that big plays will come. But Payton said the offense's biggest problem is that it hasn't found its identity, and that has been affecting Nix, as well.

The Broncos have lost back-to-back games on the last play -- to the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers -- and Nix's play has been scrutinized because of the offense's struggles. He is 25th in the league in QBR (41.8), and, according to NextGen, his tight-window completion percentage is 16th (37.5%), tied with recently benched Giants quarterback Russell Wilson.

Nix narrowly missed multiple potential big plays in the loss to the Chargers on Sunday, all on overthrows, including one to a wide-open Courtland Sutton in the fourth quarter that would have likely sealed a win. The Broncos also had seven possessions in which they totaled 9 or fewer yards and four possessions in which they had 1 yard or fewer.

Asked Thursday about Nix's mechanics through three games, Payton encouraged him to "just keep firing."

"He's going to hit plenty of those. ... [And] there's times I'm sure when we sit and watch the tape [there are things to repair]," Payton said. "But one of the things that's a gift are his off-schedule throws, but you just want to be careful of how much you tell him. When you settle into certain plays, there's a rhythm to the mechanics. ... But overall, I think [the ball] is coming out well.''

Payton said the Broncos' real struggle is more of a big-picture situation. The team is 27th in third-down conversions and average yards to go on third down, and 19th in big plays (runs of 10 or more yards and passes of 20 or more yards) and passing yards per game. The Broncos are also one of the most penalized offenses in the league with 14.

Though they are eighth in the league in rushing yards per game (129.0), they are 20th in attempts. Payton said it's all part of an offensive rhythm and "identity'' the team hasn't found. He said it's on the coaches to help the team establish one.

The Broncos face the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Monday night in Empower Field at Mile High.

"Ultimately, you want to go out there and hit every single one of them," Nix said of the missed big plays. "I've yet to actually play a game where I've hit all of them. But I'm working on that, and I feel confident that one day I can go out there and do it. And that may be crazy on my part, but I truly believe it."